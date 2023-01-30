Skip to main content
Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

Any good news? Yes, there's some.

Photo by sydney Rae on Unsplash

Any good news? Yes, there's some.

January in Minnesota. Isn't it lovely? Actually, January 2023 has been warmer than a typical January in Minnesota, but we're now a couple of days into a cold blast that will stick around most of the week. 

Wind chill readings throughout Minnesota will be well below zero all day Monday before a very minimal warming trend Tuesday through Wednesday night before more cold air surges south and winds increase to make the end of the work week just as bad as the start of the work week. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

Here's a great graphic from the Twin Cities branch of the National Weather Service showing the wind chill forecast Sunday through Friday.

Tab3FileL (5)

For the Twin Cities, the wind chill looks to be -15 to -25 degrees Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The wind chill Tuesday afternoon will be an improvement, but still subzero, before there's a shot at single-digits (above zero) wind chill readings for a very brief period Wednesday afternoon. 

Thursday is expected to be similar to Tuesday before the winds pick up and we go back into the really cold "feels like" temps Thursday night and Friday. 

In greater Minnesota, the wind chill could very well stay below zero all week. The chart shows the "warmest" wind chill in Alexandria now through Friday at one below zero. 

The good news is that after this week's cold blast there are signs of warmer than normal temps to follow. 

gfs-deterministic-KMSP-daily_tmin_tmax-5015200

Next Up

frozen window cold winter
MN Weather

Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

Any good news? Yes, there's some.

Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.54.31 PM
MN News

Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside MN Governor’s Mansion

Activists groups say they’ll call on Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature to implement police reforms.

Pool
MN Business

Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed suit against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, in August.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide

The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North on Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Two youths seriously injured after being struck by driver in Bloomington

Police say the boy is in a critical condition, while the girl has severe injuries.

Rosedale Center
MN News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Truck burst into in flames after driver rammed Hutchinson squad car

The incident occurred Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 3.59.30 PM
MN News

Police identify White Bear Lake officer shot while serving warrant

The officer is a six-year veteran of the department.

abortion, planned parenthood
MN News

Minnesota Senate passes bill codifying abortion into state law

Having already passed in the House, it will now be sent to Gov. Tim Walz for signing into law.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd killing

Memphis PD said Nichols complained of 'shortness of breath' following 'confrontations' with police, who in reality violently beat him.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

Related

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

It's a bit chilly outside...

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

MN to suffer through subzero wind chills for at least a week straight

It'll be a cold day in hell before .... oh, wait...

freezing, cold, wind chill
MN Weather

Dangerous cold, wicked wind chills to persist for days in MN

It could be some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January 2019.

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 7.38.07 AM
MN Weather

Spring storm hitting Minnesota hard with high winds, snow

Rain changes to snow and the winds will really start to gust.