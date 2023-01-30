Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week

January in Minnesota. Isn't it lovely? Actually, January 2023 has been warmer than a typical January in Minnesota, but we're now a couple of days into a cold blast that will stick around most of the week.

Wind chill readings throughout Minnesota will be well below zero all day Monday before a very minimal warming trend Tuesday through Wednesday night before more cold air surges south and winds increase to make the end of the work week just as bad as the start of the work week.

Here's a great graphic from the Twin Cities branch of the National Weather Service showing the wind chill forecast Sunday through Friday.

NWS Twin Cities

For the Twin Cities, the wind chill looks to be -15 to -25 degrees Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The wind chill Tuesday afternoon will be an improvement, but still subzero, before there's a shot at single-digits (above zero) wind chill readings for a very brief period Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be similar to Tuesday before the winds pick up and we go back into the really cold "feels like" temps Thursday night and Friday.

In greater Minnesota, the wind chill could very well stay below zero all week. The chart shows the "warmest" wind chill in Alexandria now through Friday at one below zero.

The good news is that after this week's cold blast there are signs of warmer than normal temps to follow.