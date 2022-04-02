Skip to main content
Sunday clipper could bring rain, mix and snow to Twin Cities

Snow could fall in heavy bursts later in the day Sunday.

Credit: Anders B. Knudsen, Flickr

April showers bring May flowers, but Minnesotans know that the first half of April is still partially owned by winter, which means it still snows here. That'll be the case Sunday as another clipper system speeds through the region. 

Take a look at the simulated future radar from the HRRR computer model. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1648900800-1649001600-1649073600-40

It's probably not going to be a lot of snow, but it could be heavy at times. Some areas could pick up an inch or two of accumulation, but the odds of it accumulating on the warm ground isn't very high, especially in the Twin Cities. The National Weather Service is giving the metro area about a 10% chance of getting an inch to accumulate. 

Tab2FileL (43)

"Clouds will return by Sunday morning ahead of another round of rain and snow through Sunday night. While the primary precip type will be rain during the day, a changeover to snow will occur in the evening. Any accumulations should be around an inch or less," the National Weather Service says. 

The forecast discussion notes that it's a "tricky" snowfall forecast, but accumulations are unlikely unless there are bursts of heavier snowfall, which will be possible along a line extending from Madison to the Twin Cities and Eau Claire. 

The last year it didn't snow in April in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud was in 2010, and a snow-free April in Eau Claire hasn't happened since 2016. 

Tab3FileL (28)

Another large storm system will move through the middle of the country Tuesday-Thursday next week. Right now it looks like mostly rain for Minnesota. We'll have more on that system as it gets closer. 

And for the heck of it, if you're going to the Twins home opener on April 7, all of the models are currently predicting temps around 40 for a daytime high. 

