Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?

Don't buy into the huge model projections just yet. It could wind up being too warm.

Credit: Sam DeLong, Flickr

A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state.

"Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. "Confidence in heavy snow decreases farther south across Minnesota and Wisconsin, where several hours of freezing rain or rain may limit snow totals."

As always seems to be the case, the NWS says that what happens in Twin Cities remains a major question because the metro could be positioned right on the line of where there is less confidence about the precipitation type being rain, sleet or snow.

The NWS isn't going with official snow predictions just yet, but it appears likely that some locations are going to get hit with a lot of heavy, wet snow. The reason is because this storm alone might dump as much precipitation as MSP gets on average in the entire month of January.

You're going to see some huge snowfall projections from some of the models below, but those are just models and the National Weather Service isn't completely convinced just yet that it'll be that big. The reason being the moisture projections are so far outside the norm for early January.

"It is a little hard to buy [too] much into these values that are so out of climatology, so until we get closer and have some higher resolution guidance to add in it will be hard to have much more confidence," the NWS Twin Cities said Sunday morning.

The European model is projecting just shy of an inch of precipitation in the Twin Cities, with higher amounts further south. The question is how much of it will fall as snow or rain or sleet or freezing rain.

The European model is going with 0.96 inches of liquid at MSP, with about 0.10 of that coming down as sleet and freezing rain. That leaves 0.86 inches to fall as rain and snow. As you can see below, the European model is one of many models forecasting big-time snow, especially in southwestern Minnesota.

The NAM 12KM model snow projection is almost identical to the Euro.

American model snow projection:

Canadian model snow projection: 

