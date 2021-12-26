Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions to Minnesota
Sunday snowstorm to deliver heavy snow, tough travel conditions to Minnesota

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.
Bring Me The News

How much snow will fall in the Twin Cities? The models are a bit different.

The entire northern half of Minnesota is under a winter storm warning for Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, with 6+ inches of snow expected in the warning zone. 

Further south, including the Twin Cities, a winter weather advisory is in effect. Areas in the advisory should wind up with less than 6 inches. The official forecast from the National Weather Service for the Twin Cities is 2-4 inches of snow, while 3-6 inches could fall in St. Cloud. 

"Snow will break out across western Minnesota this afternoon and spread northeast through the night, ending late tonight," the NWS said. 

The North Shore is expected to take the brunt of the snowstorm, with 12+ inches of snow. The forecast for Duluth is 8-11 inches. 

Here's a look at the simulated future radar from the HRRR model, which aligns really well with the forecast snow totals from the NWS. 

But it's worth noting that the NAM model is projecting higher snow totals a little further south, including 4-6 inches in the Twin Cities. It could verify, but this map does not represent the NWS official forecast. 

Tuesday winter storm

Tuesday's storm system is poised to deliver accumulating snow to southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The NWS expects most locations that get hit by snow to be on the receiving end of about 2-4 inches, though there could be an area that gets 4-6 inches of fresh snow. 

We'll have more on that storm system one the Sunday storm wraps up. 

