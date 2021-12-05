Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

It's going to snow like crazy along the North Shore of Lake Superior on Sunday, with the National Weather Service now forecasting up to two feet of snow in isolated pockets.

Basically everywhere along the North Shore, including Duluth, is forecast to get an additional foot of snow on Sunday. Technically, the range for Duluth is 8-12 inches, with another 12-18 inches further northeast and even a couple of pockets where up to 24 inches could fall on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says the morning snow is producing upwards of an inch per hour in some locations, while a "more robust" batch of snow will arrive later Sunday.

Here's the simulated radar from the HRRR model, which perfectly aligns with the snowfall forecasts from the NWS.

The snow exits Minnesota before daylight Monday, followed by the arrival of strong northwest winds that will cause significant blowing and drifting and dangerously cold wind chills. Winds will actually arrive west to east statewide on Sunday afternoon.

The wind chill in north-central Minnesota on Monday morning will be well into the teens and perhaps 20s below zero.

The winter storm severity index is moderate to major across the northern third of the state. The NWS classifies moderate as anything that "typically" causes disruptions to daily life, while major means disruptions are "likely."

Meanwhile, less than an inch of additional snow is expected along and south of Interstate 94. But it'll also be frigid in southern Minnesota on Monday with the wind chill dipping below zero area wide.