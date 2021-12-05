Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sunday snowstorm to wallop Minnesota's North Shore with huge snow totals
Publish date:

Sunday snowstorm to wallop Minnesota's North Shore with huge snow totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.
Author:

Sharon Mollerus, Flickr

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

It's going to snow like crazy along the North Shore of Lake Superior on Sunday, with the National Weather Service now forecasting up to two feet of snow in isolated pockets. 

Basically everywhere along the North Shore, including Duluth, is forecast to get an additional foot of snow on Sunday. Technically, the range for Duluth is 8-12 inches, with another 12-18 inches further northeast and even a couple of pockets where up to 24 inches could fall on Sunday. 

Tab2FileL (9)

The National Weather Service in Duluth says the morning snow is producing upwards of an inch per hour in some locations, while a "more robust" batch of snow will arrive later Sunday. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Here's the simulated radar from the HRRR model, which perfectly aligns with the snowfall forecasts from the NWS. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1638705600-1638712800-1638824400-40

The snow exits Minnesota before daylight Monday, followed by the arrival of strong northwest winds that will cause significant blowing and drifting and dangerously cold wind chills. Winds will actually arrive west to east statewide on Sunday afternoon. 

The wind chill in north-central Minnesota on Monday morning will be well into the teens and perhaps 20s below zero. 

The winter storm severity index is moderate to major across the northern third of the state. The NWS classifies moderate as anything that "typically" causes disruptions to daily life, while major means disruptions are "likely."

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 7.45.52 AM

Meanwhile, less than an inch of additional snow is expected along and south of Interstate 94. But it'll also be frigid in southern Minnesota on Monday with the wind chill dipping below zero area wide. 

FF1yqF8UUAEvUtX

Next Up

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

Kirill Kaprizov delivered a shootout winner to take down the Maple Leafs.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative
MN Living

Popular Minneapolis taproom to start requiring proof of vaccination

The new policy will only apply to indoor service.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings downgrade Eric Kendricks to out against Lions

The Vikings have also activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Target store
MN Living

Target's gift card discount is back, but for this weekend only

The fine print: for Target Circle members only (but membership is free).

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

St. Cloud State Hockey / Jami Krannila
MN Sports

Watch: St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila uses 'The Michigan' to score against North Dakota

Gopher fans avert your eyes.

duluth police department
MN News

Prosecutor seeks new charge against Duluth officer who shot through man's door

Tyler Leibfried's trial is set to begin early next year.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

With KAT out, Timberwolves can't upset Nets

D'Angelo Russell stepped up but couldn't overcome Brooklyn's firepower.

Related

MN Weather

Sunday AM update: New snow totals forecast by the NWS

A slight uptick in expected snow totals for folks in the winter storm warning.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm could slam parts of Minnesota Sunday night, Monday

Heavy snow will move into the state on Sunday night.

snow
MN Weather

Snow totals from 2nd-biggest October snowstorm in Twin Cities history

The south metro got hammered.

Screen Shot 2019-12-01 at 3.38.29 PM
MN Weather

Snow totals reveal whopping amounts in central, northeast MN

Duluth racked up a ridiculous total of 21.7 inches in two days.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snowy Saturday: Here's how much snow is forecast in Minnesota

Snow will reach the metro area by the early afternoon.

snow, measuring snow, ruler snow
MN Weather

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

The highest total was a whopping 8 inches.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Here are snow totals from Thursday-Friday winter storm

It's a slushy mess in the metro, but snow did pile up in southern counties.

snow
MN Weather

NWS on the snowstorm potential for Thursday-Friday in Minnesota

Details are coming into focus as the storm gets closer.