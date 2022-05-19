Watch: Storm updates after heavy hail slams Twin Cities

The Twin Cities was just hit by a barrage of hail as storms moved swiftly through the metro.

Bring Me The News

While most of the reports are of marble and quarter-sized hail so far, there have been isolated cases of much bigger chunks of ice landing, with BMTN's Christine Schuster saying there was ice in excess of quarter size in St. Paul.

Sven Sundgaard is providing a live update after the hail, and ahead of more severe weather tonight.

The National Weather Service said at 4 p.m. "Hail larger than quarters has nearly covered the ground in parts of Minneapolis. This storm is currently tracking through St. Paul and nearby parts of Ramsey and Washington Counties. Hail could get even larger as the storm is intensifying which could cause damage to vehicles and roofs in eastern parts of the metro area.

We also received this photo from Tori King, who said the hail set off multiple car alarms in her Saint Anthony Park neighborhood

Tori King

Here's video from Sven showing hail falling downtown.