Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Skip to main content

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic Saturday storm that will hit Minnesota

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

Rain. Freezing rain. Sleet. Snow. Lightning. Thunder. It's all going to happen in Minnesota on Friday night and Saturday. It's just a matter of who gets what, and how much falls. 

Here's a radar simulation from the HRRR model, which gives a pretty fair look at what could happen beginning late Friday night with the first wave of moisture in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin, followed by a lull Saturday morning before the main event unfolds Saturday afternoon. 

Areas with the purple and pink colors are in the zone of uncertainty, but a bit of everything could fall from the sky. 

Areas with the purple and pink colors are in the zone of uncertainty, but a bit of everything could fall from the sky. 

Accumulating snow will be possible on a southwest to northeast axis, most likely to the west and north of the Twin Cities. It could wind up being warm enough in the metro keep things mostly rain for it changes over to a wintry mix or snow Saturday night. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

But Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard thinks the freezing rain Saturday should stay mostly north and west of the Twin Cities, but any minor change in the storm track or temperatures could lead to more icing in the metro, so everything is on the table. 

As far as snow totals go, everywhere south and east of St. Cloud show wind up with an inch or less, according to the National Weather Service. But again, as Sven points out in his video, any shift could bring higher amounts into the north/west metro. 

"So during the day Saturday, it's going to be plain old rain, some thunder, a mix in central Minnesota. And then it turns to snow by late in the afternoon," says Sven. "

"All the models agree on this very narrow area of snowfall, but the European model continues to be a little further southeast, putting some of the metro on the edge of some of those heavier totals," Sven added. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

"We're still talking only three or four inches, but it's not out of the question yet that we do see maybe some suburbs, northern and western suburbs, get in on some of those three inch amounts. But primarily it does look to be southwestern Minnesota, west-central Minnesota and then cutting right through central and northeastern Minnesota."

Some locations could see up to 8 inches of snow, but those will be "pretty spotty," per Sven. 

Snow amounts the models are predicting

Canadian Model courtesy of WeatherBell

Canadian Model courtesy of WeatherBell

European model courtesy of WeatherBell

European model courtesy of WeatherBell

American model courtesy of WeatherBell

American model courtesy of WeatherBell

NAM model courtesy of WeatherBell

NAM model courtesy of WeatherBell

Severe weather threat

The best chance for severe storms is in Iowa, but far southeastern Minnesota can't rule out a strong or severe storm or two, which would most likely be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning and hail by the time they reach Minnesota. 

And tornadoes are also possible thanks to sufficient low-level sheer, according to the Storm Prediction Center. 

FNBi8pxWUAIpNO4

"The main threats will be damaging winds, some large hail and a few tornadoes," says the NWS La Crosse, noting that the best chance for severe storms is south of Interstate 90. 

Here's the lightning simulation from the European model. Clearly, there will be some rumbling skies Saturday afternoon and evening. 

ecmwf-deterministic-ncentus-lightning_density_inst-1646395200-1646481600-1646568000-40

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 12.10.19 PM
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard updates dynamic storm that will hit MN

Keep tabs on the latest details because things could still change.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Gov. Walz orders MN to end contracts with Russian entities

He's also encouraging Minnesotans to stop supporting Russian-based businesses.

rush bowls press photo crop
MN Food & Drink

Fast casual fruit bowl brand Rush Bowls reveals first MN location

The debut store will open in March, with at least four more locations to come.

Christian Watson
MN Sports

NDSU's Christian Watson might've won the NFL Combine

Jaw. Dropped.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to producing child porn via social media

Nathan Miller Dobbelmann, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of production and attempted production of child pornography on Thursday.

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 4

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 24) was 4.9%

Morris Day and the Time perform for their fans on the Verizon Stage Friday afternoon at the Super Bowl Village. Matt Kryger / The Star Morris Day and the Time performed at Super Bowl Village on Georgia Street in 2012.
MN Music and Radio

Morris Day says Prince's estate won't let him use 'the Time' band name

The estate said Day's claims aren't "entirely accurate."

Mayo clinic
MN Health

MN has 14 hospitals in Newsweek's Top 500; Mayo at No. 1

Mayo Clinic was one of 33 U.S. hospitals to make the global list.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN News

Teen driver taken to the hospital after crashing into snowplow

The plow's emergency lights were on as it spread salt on the roadway.

Kelly Casper suring public schools wisconsin
WI News

Charges: Wisconsin superintendent strip searched 6 students

The superintendent searched the students as part of a vaping investigation, charges state.

scooter's coffee
MN Food & Drink

Drive-through chain Scooter's Coffee to open 8th MN location

The coffee chain has seven other locations in greater Minnesota.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 1.10.09 PM
MN Weather

Heavy snow, thunder and lightning could accompany incoming MN storm

The could be a narrow band of heavy snow accumulations, but the storm track will be key.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 12.28.34 PM
MN News

WATCH NOW: Live storm updates with Sven Sundgaard

Sven Sundgaard is providing live storm updates on the BMTN YouTube page.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

Storm still on track: Where will it be snow, freezing rain, thunder?

The Twin Cities could wind up with a bit of everything.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in MN

The system remains on track to deliver a blow to Minnesota Friday-Sunday.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Monday; how much will Twin Cities get today?

Snow is expected to be heavy at times.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

T-storms, snow, high winds likely with dynamic Wednesday system

Are we really going to go from a foot of snow to thunderstorms in a matter of days?