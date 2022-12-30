Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel.

The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.

"Regardless of what happens, this storm system has a lot of moisture content. That's something we've been seeing this winter so far. Tons of water. Unusual," said meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

"Warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and we're seeing that with storms over the decades. Over an inch of water content, which of course would equate to a lot of snow if it's cold enough. But we're also watching that potential for ice."

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

The European and Canadian models are suggesting nearly an inch of liquid in the Twin Cities with even higher amounts southwest of the metro. And the Canadian model is projecting close to 2 inches of liquid in some spots. That's insane considering MSP averages 0.89 inches of liquid in the entire month of January.

For the fun of it, here's what those three models are currently projecting based on a ratio of 10 inches of snow for every one inch of liquid. Please don't take this as gospel because it could and probably will change over the next four days.

European model 1 / 3

Below are the European and Canadian models' freezing rain projections. Again, these could and will probably change over the next 3-4 days as the models update with new data, but there's a clear signal for freezing rain potential.