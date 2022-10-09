Skip to main content
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

Isolated severe storms could pop in southern Minnesota.

Joe Nelson, Bring Me The News

It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction has most of Iowa and a chunk of southern Minnesota in a marginal risk for severe storms. That's just level 1 of 5, indicating potential for isolated severe storms. 

If storms can reach severe levels Tuesday, they would pose a threat for large hail and strong winds. There's no talk of tornadoes in the SPC's forecast. 

"This should be enough for an isolated severe threat with cells that develop in the stronger instability ahead of the front. Hail and marginally severe winds are possible with the stronger cells. Although an isolated severe threat could persist into the mid evening, the threat is expected to diminish by late evening as instability decreases across the region."

Here's the lightning forecast from the European model. If accurate, it would mean a line of thunderstorms popping in central and southern Minnesota mid-afternoon Tuesday and then moving through or near the Twin Cities sometime in the 6-10 p.m. window. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-lightning_density_inst-1665295200-1665518400-1665558000-40

Tuesday is going to be quite a bit warmer than normal for Oct. 11 with highs expected to surge into the 70s in the Twin Cities and possibly 80 in some spots. 

Temperatures at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures at 4 p.m. Tuesday

The big question is if it will be the last 70 of the year. Last year, the final 70-degree day was Oct. 19. In 2020 it was Oct. 7, and it was Oct. 9 in 2019 and Oct. 18 in 2018. 

Dew points will also climb into the 50s to near 60 on Tuesday. It'll feel a little juicy outside after a long period of dry weather. Still, even with the rain potential it's not expected to put much of a dent in the drought conditions. 

Dew points Tuesday night

Dew points Tuesday night

But as the cold front pushes through, there's going to be a rapid drop in temperature and dew point. Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service, followed by temps in the 40s and maybe low 50s Thursday. 

Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature gusty winds from the northwest and the weather service expects cool conditions to prevail through next weekend. 

