Skip to main content
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees

The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees

Hutchinson wins the title for more uncomfortable place in the state on Tuesday.

Nicolas Longchamps, Flickr

Hutchinson wins the title for more uncomfortable place in the state on Tuesday.

The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. 

That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. 

The NWS doesn't say what the specific air temperature and dew point was to create that value, but it would take some combination of extremes of both ends. For example, when it's 100 degrees outside the dew point has to be 75 – which is rain forest-like – to get the heat index to 115. 

The hottest it got at MSP Airport was a whopping 109-degree heat index at 7:10 p.m. By midnight when storms were rolling into the metro, the heat index was still in the mid-to-upper 90s in the Twin Cities. 

The hottest in the Twin Cities metro was Blaine and Falcon Heights at 110 degrees. 

The list released by the NWS Chanhassen, which covers most of southern and central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, includes 73 heat index reports. Fifty-six of the 73 are at least 100 degrees, and 13 hit or eclipsed 110. 

  • 115 degrees – Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. 
  • 113 degrees – Rockford at 6:30 p.m. 
  • 113 degrees – Madison at 6:15 p.m. 
  • 113 degrees – Redwood Falls at 6:53 p.m. 
  • 112 degrees – Glencoe at 5:35 p.m. 
  • 111 degrees – Buffalo at 6:55 p.m. 
  • 111 degrees – Granite Falls at 6:55 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Becker at 6:55 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Hanover at 6:50 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Saint Bonifacius at 6:39 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Falcon Heights at 7:11 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Blaine at 7:10 p.m. 
  • 110 degrees – Princeton at 7:35 p.m. 

The heat and humidity helped fuel after-dark storms that plowed through southern Minnesota late Tuesday night, reaching the Twin Cities metro around midnight and producing damaging winds that knocked down trees and took out power. 

The strongest wind gust – an 81 mph burst – was picked up by a MnDOT sensor three miles west of Hector at 11:02 a.m. That same storm pushed east and produced a 67 mph gust at the Hutchinson Airport at 11:19 a.m., with storm reports out of Hutchinson saying trees at least 20 inches in diameter were downed on houses, yards and streets. 

At 12:20 a.m. a trained spotter measured a 67 mph wind gust in Bloomington, while MSP Airport documented a 62 mph gust.  while trees were knocked down in Uptown, the Dayton's Bluff area of St. Paul and numerous other communities in the metro. 

Next Up

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees

Hutchinson wins the title for more uncomfortable place in the state on Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home

A couple inside the home fled out window when the shots rang out.

keith ellison
MN News

Ellison joins nationwide effort to investigate robocalls

Imagine a world without robocalls...

police lights
MN News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The standoff has been active since Monday evening.

ATV
MN News

2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash

Alcohol and speed are noted as contributing factors in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 12.56.43 PM
MN News

Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central MN

The motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.

USATSI_16672472_168397563_lowres
MN News

U of M athletic buildings evacuated due to petroleum leak, gas odor

Other areas of Minneapolis were also evacuated, including some spots in northeast.

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 11.02.26 AM
MN News

Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center

She was sitting in the passenger seat the day Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

0
MN News

Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Isanti

The five occupants were ages 15-18.

Carol Ann Swigart
MN News

Minneapolis woman missing, hasn't been heard from since June

Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from the week of June 27.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

In an update, the victim is recovering from his injuries.

Related

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

The last two weeks of July are going to be hot

Northern Minnesota will again be the place to be for storm chances.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

'Feels like' temp could surge past 100 in the Twin Cities Tuesday

This may be a taste of what could be a longer heat wave beginning this weekend.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

sun
MN Weather

Another heat wave possible in Minnesota starting within a week

There is a chance of thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which could keep temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.