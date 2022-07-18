The last two weeks of July are going to be hot

It gets hot in July in Minnesota and the final two weeks of the month will be no exception as the odds of a prolonged heat spell appear to be increasing.

Monday will be a scorcher, with high temps in the 90s and the "feels like" temps soaring to 100+ degrees. That's hot enough for the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the Twin Cities and parts of central and western Minnesota, where the heat index will climb to 98 to 102 degrees between noon and 6 p.m. Monday.

Normal highs this time of year are in the low to mid 80s, but it's looking likely that most of Minnesota is in for a couple of weeks of above normal temps. The coolest day this week in the Twin Cities could be Wednesday, when the forecast high is 88.

Meanwhile, the only chance for showers and storms during the work week will be Monday night in Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night, but nothing more than some dying showers Tuesday morning is expected to impact the Twin Cities.

As you can see in the HRRR radar simulation from Monday afternoon through midday Wednesday, it's northern Minnesota that has the best chance at showers and storms.

WeatherBell

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will have the latest on the heat and storms/dry conditions in his daily video update later Monday.