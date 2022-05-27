The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the timing of what could be multiple rounds of strong to severe storms in Minnesota Saturday through Memorial Day.

"Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected tonight through Tuesday. Occasional severe weather is likely with any thunderstorm activity Saturday night through Monday night. The highest severe weather risks are Sunday and Monday," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

The question with Saturday night is if the line of storms from South Dakota will be able to maintain strength and a continued hail threat as they enter Minnesota Sunday morning.

According to Sundgaard, the front and low pressure system associated with this weekend's storm chances is going to crawl east Friday and Saturday, giving Minnesota mostly overnight chances, or basically the leftovers of storms from the Dakotas.

But by Sunday night and Monday, Minnesota looks to be in the more immediate line of fire, especially Monday.

Large and even very large hail greater than 2 inches in diameter is possible with intense storms late in the day Sunday. Tornadoes are also possible before supercells morph into a line segment or clusters of storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

There is a level 3 of 5 "enhanced" risk of severe storms in parts of Minnesota on Sunday night.

Memorial Day will be another day to be aware of the weather, as it could wind up being the most significant severe threat of the holiday weekend. The SPC is already talking about potential for tornadoes, large hail and "significant" severe wind gusts.

We'll keep you posted throughout the weekend, but make sure you have a way to stay aware of the weather, especially if you have outdoor plans.