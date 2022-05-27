The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

Skip to main content
The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for Minnesota

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for Minnesota

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

Credit: Diana Sowada

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the timing of what could be multiple rounds of strong to severe storms in Minnesota Saturday through Memorial Day. 

"Multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected tonight through Tuesday. Occasional severe weather is likely with any thunderstorm activity Saturday night through Monday night. The highest severe weather risks are Sunday and Monday," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The question with Saturday night is if the line of storms from South Dakota will be able to maintain strength and a continued hail threat as they enter Minnesota Sunday morning. 

Tab2FileL (3)

According to Sundgaard, the front and low pressure system associated with this weekend's storm chances is going to crawl east Friday and Saturday, giving Minnesota mostly overnight chances, or basically the leftovers of storms from the Dakotas. 

But by Sunday night and Monday, Minnesota looks to be in the more immediate line of fire, especially Monday. 

Large and even very large hail greater than 2 inches in diameter is possible with intense storms late in the day Sunday. Tornadoes are also possible before supercells morph into a line segment or clusters of storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. 

There is a level 3 of 5 "enhanced" risk of severe storms in parts of Minnesota on Sunday night. 

Tab3FileL

Memorial Day will be another day to be aware of the weather, as it could wind up being the most significant severe threat of the holiday weekend. The SPC is already talking about potential for tornadoes, large hail and "significant" severe wind gusts. 

Tab4FileL (1)

We'll keep you posted throughout the weekend, but make sure you have a way to stay aware of the weather, especially if you have outdoor plans. 

Next Up

storm, severe
MN Weather

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

Arianna Vos
MN News

Charges: Driver was drunk, high in head-on crash that killed 19-year-old woman

The young woman killed in the crash was a college student studying zoology.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

The latest from MDH.

Lakewood Cemetary
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

A guide to Memorial Day weekend 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 7.40.04 AM
MN News

Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver's medical issue

No employees were struck by the pickup.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School closed for day after threat

District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

White House names MN as location for federal test-to-treat COVID sites

Minnesota is one of only five states that will host the pilot project.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 5.52.06 AM
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora's first ever game ends with draw before sellout crowd

More than 5,200 came out to see the game.

Baby owl
MN News

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Commemorative street name for Prince approved in Minneapolis

The block next to the First Avenue nightclub will be named Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

Related

storm
MN Weather

Minnesota forecast: Hot, humid and severe storm chances

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says right now the best chance for storms looks like Sunday/Sunday night.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

storm
MN Weather

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in MN

Monday-Wednesday should be fantastic weather in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

storm, lightning
MN Weather

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

There's a chance storms don't develop, but if they do they could be severe.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

It'll be a cool, wet Mother's Day before temps surge well into the 80s Monday.