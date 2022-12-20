Skip to main content

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest... 

The 10 a.m. Tuesday alert from the National Weather Service mentions whiteout conditions and dangerously cold air creating potentially 'life-threatening" situations for anyone who becomes stranded.

Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

Moderate to heavy snow will move through Wednesday and then winds pick up Thursday. Throw in frigid temps and the wind chill will be dangerous Tuesday evening through Saturday. 

Most of the snow will fall Wednesday and Wednesday night, but with light accumulations on Thursday and Friday the grand total could be 3-10 inches in the Twin Cities. Here's what the NAM, American and Canadian models are predicting by Saturday. 

Snow totals from 3 models

The European model, considered by many to be the gold standard, is projecting 5-8 inches in the Twin Cities, with higher amounts in the northern suburbs and St. Cloud. 

For the Twin Cities, there are two scenarios that could unfold, one being lower end and two being higher end totals. Take a look: 

"If we get 3 or 4 inches of snow, which would be the low end, or 8 to 10 inches, the difference really doesn't matter with the wind that's going to be whipping things around," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

"Winds really pick up late Wednesday night into Thursday. Probably 35-45 mph in southern Minnesota, maybe 50 mph," said Sundgaard. "All of this making for some brutal wind chills. We're talking about wind chills, even in the Twin Cities, around 30 below early Thursday, early Friday, early Saturday mornings. Near 45 below zero in western Minnesota."

nbm-conus-minnesota-apparent_temperature_f-1796800

Five nights in a row of subzero temps are on tap for pretty much all of Minnesota before things start to come out of the deep freeze the day after Christmas. 

It's likely that the National Weather Service will issue winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings later Tuesday. Check back for updates. 

