Skip to main content
The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

Bring Me The News

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1671624000-1671631200-1671699600-40

Snow has moved into Minnesota Wednesday morning and will work its way east and accumulate somewhat significantly in parts of central and eastern Minnesota before attention turns to strong winds and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday. 

Related: Best and worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

How much snow? The official forecast range is 4-7 inches in the Twin Cities, with slightly higher amounts in the northern suburbs possible. 

StormTotalSnow_Metro

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

"Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south," the NWS said Wednesday morning. 

StormTotalSnow_MN

The hot-off-the-presses HRRR model shows a band of higher totals from around Redwood Falls to the northeast through the northern metro. 

hrrr-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-1703200

This storm system is best viewed in two parts. Part 1 is Wednesday, where the winter storm warning is in effect and the bulk of the snow will fall. 

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 6.56.12 AM

Part 2 is Thursday and Friday, when a blizzard warning goes into effect in southwestern Minnesota and a winter storm watch is in effect in the Twin Cities. The watch is in place just in case winds are strong enough to cause blizzard conditions in the metro. 

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 6.56.27 AM

Snow looks to be heaviest in the Twin Cities during the second half of the day Wednesday. Winds then become gusty Thursday afternoon, with the worst wind chills and travel conditions expected Friday. 

FkgE9KBVsAEa26G

"Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range," the weather service warns. 

Despite the warning above saying 50 mph gusts are possible, the NWS graphic below for maximum wind gusts in more than a dozen cities doesn't go above 45 mph. 

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 6.52.44 AM

"Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero."

Next Up

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 1
MN Weather

The latest: Snow Wednesday, whiteout conditions Thursday-Friday

Fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some places Wednesday.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Park Square Theatre cancels two productions due to low ticket sales

Two plays slated for the 2022-2023 season won't proceed.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

Some are closing early Wednesday, while some have canceled Thursday already ahead of the blizzard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 1
MN Weather

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

LouisGattainoOmahaBCA
MN News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

Related

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

blowing snow
MN Weather

Blowing snow Friday in Minnesota; will it snow next week?

Winds could gust up to 50 mph Friday afternoon and night.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 7
MN Weather

How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN Weather

Winter storm warning for Twin Cities: 6+ inches possible

The heaviest snow could move through the Twin Cities.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.