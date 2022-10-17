The Weather Channel predicts cold finish to winter in MN

If The Weather Channel is right about its long range winter outlook, it's going to get colder and colder in each as winter goes on in Minnesota.

For the general December-February period, The Weather Channel outlook calls for slightly below normal temperatures throughout Minnesota, with the Arrowhead of Minnesota standing the best chance for below normal readings.

That's the three-month average. Here's what it looks like month-by-month.

December : near average temps, maybe slightly above

: near average temps, maybe slightly above January : near normal in southern MN, below normal in northern MN

: near normal in southern MN, below normal in northern MN February: below normal across all of MN

That outlook is pretty similar to what AccuWeather came out with recently, and it's also similar to what the National Weather Service is thinking. The NWS is pointing towards near normal conditions in December and then colder than usual temps January and February, with that chill possibly sticking around in March and April.

"Your winter guess is almost as good as anyone's, especially this early," Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard wrote Oct. 4. "We’re just starting to see how the polar vortex will behave as October goes into November and our winter patterns are often taking shape pretty late into December in recent years."

Take last winter for example. It was chilly in January and February but December was very mild – Minnesota had a tornado outbreak 10 days before Christmas and only five days after a snowstorm dumped 11.8 inches of snow at MSP Airport.

The Weather Channel didn't get into any snow projections. For those, click on any of our previous winter outlook stories below to see what different outlets are projecting.

