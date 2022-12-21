Skip to main content
Tips for finding a warming space during extreme cold

Daytime and overnight warming spaces are available throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Metro Transit busses pass by the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul on Dec. 20, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

With dangerously low temperatures and wind-chill in the Twin Cities this week, temporary warming spaces and shelters are opening to help the community survive the cold. 

Metro Transit provides a connection to each of the designated warming places in Minneapolis and St. Paul, either by bus or light rail. 

"Those who need shelter are encouraged to use transit to access county resources or other providers, and those who need a warm place to stay will not be turned away if they are unable to pay a fare," the agency's website reads. 

Hennepin County recommends calling ahead to warming places, if possible, to assure they are open. 

"All warming sites offer space to escape the cold, but only some sites offer services like food and case management," the county's website states. 

A full list of warming spaces and shelter locations can be found at www.hennepin.us/staywarm

Libraries also serve as warming spaces. 

Most libraries in Hennepin County will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, but are closed Saturday and Sunday for Christmas. 

More information about Hennepin County's emergency programs for adults, families and youth can be found by calling 844-803-8466. 

In St. Paul, Ramsey County is operating overnight warming spaces at the Union Gospel Mission (435 University Ave. E.), Phalen Activity Center (1530 Phalen Dr.) and the Newell Park Building (900 Fairview Ave. N.). 

The warming spaces are open nightly from 9:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. and a free transportation shuttle runs between the warming spaces every night. 

Route 1 includes stops at Safe Space Shelter and the Saint Paul Opportunity Center. Route 2 includes stops at the Maplewood Mall and the Union Depot. 

More information is available at 651-266-1050 or ColdWeatherReferrals@ramseycounty.us

Anyone in physical danger or freezing should call 911. 

