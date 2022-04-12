Tornado threat for MN, IA: The latest from Sven Sundgaard

Skip to main content

Tornado threat for Minnesota, Iowa: The latest from Sven Sundgaard

The best potential appears to be along and south of I-90.

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the latest tornado and severe storm chances that exist in southern Minnesota and Iowa Tuesday evening. Watch the video at the top of the story for the full details. 

Here's a brief look at the severe weather setup (and historic blizzard in North Dakota) Sven is tracking. 

Deep upper-level low (i.e. cold air aloft) creates big time instability and forces warmth, moisture up ahead of it:

gfs-deterministic-conus-z500_norm_anom-9764800

Significant tornado parameter for 10 p.m. Tuesday (where there is the best chance for strong tornadoes): 

hrrr-ncentus-sig_tor-9818800 (1)

Loop of dew points. How far into MN can they get this evening? 

CODNEXLAB-FORECAST-2022041209-RAP-US-sfc-dewp-1-21-100

Insane snowfall totals possible in North Dakota:

SNOW (1)

MN Weather

