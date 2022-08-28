Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A tornado warning has been issued for areas of Dakota, Scott, and Ramsey counties – including St. Paul.

The first warning area includes Apple Valley and Burnsville, and is in effect until 8:45 p.m. People in the warning area are advised to take cover indoors.

The second warning area includes South St. Paul, Eagan, and Inver Grove Heights, and it's in effect till 9 p.m, while the third until 9:30 p.m. includes St. Paul and Bloomington.

Those are the Minnesota State Fair are advised to seek shelter "immediately," per organizers, with the Grandstand Concert featuring Portugal The Man paused as the system moves through, while rides at the Midway and Adventure Park are closing.

Flights bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul International are currently being held in a holding pattern outside the Twin Cities.

