Tornado warnings issued as severe storms hit Minnesota

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the entire Twin Cities metro area, until 10 p.m. Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma a few tornadoes are possible along with scattered large hail and even very large hail to 2.5 inches in diameter, in addition to damaging winds up to 70 mph.

"Supercell thunderstorms are expected across portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening amid a strongly unstable air mass. All severe hazards are possible with these storms, including tornadoes and very large hail," the SPC says.

We will be providing live updates as the storm advances in our live blog.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard said that a warm front will send temperatures in to the low 80s, and that the situation could get particularly volatile if the sun pops through the cloud cover and warms things further.

Sundgaard says it should arrive in central or southeastern Minnesota in the late afternoon, and should move through quickly.