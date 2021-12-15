Tornado watch expanded to include Twin Cities, Rochester

A volatile storm system has rocked eastern Nebraska and western Iowa with dozens of tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon, and that line of storms will continue to move east-northeast and bring with it the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes.

Because of that, the National Weather Service has placed the entire Twin Cities metro area and the Rochester area – and northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin – in a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

According to the NWS, several tornadoes are likely within the watch area along with widespread gusts up to 90 mph. Some tornadoes could be intense.

"A line of thunderstorms over western Iowa is racing east-northeastward at 60-70mph, producing widespread and significant wind damage. Several embedded tornadoes have also being reported. These storms will persist through the evening and affect the watch area," the NWS says.

Here's the latest HRRR simulated radar. It shows the line of storms blasting through the Twin Cities and Rochester area around 8 p.m.

Non-thunderstorm winds after the storms push through will be gusting 50-60+ mph, which could lead to widespread power outages across the region.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect just 100 miles west/northwest of the Twin Cities, where 2-4 inches of heavy, wet snow will fall and be whipped around by ferocious winds. Travel conditions will be extremely difficult, possibly every in Minnesota as flash freeze conditions will be favorable as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight.

Developing story.