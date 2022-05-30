Skip to main content
Tornado watch extended, now includes Twin Cities

There have been several reports of tornado touchdowns in central and western Minnesota, causing major damage.

Michael Marz

The National Weather Service has expanded its tornado watch area to include the Twin Cities.

There have already been multiple reports of twisters in central and western Minnesota, which combined with high straight line winds has caused significant damage to properties and trees.

The NWS has said that the system has weakened a little as it approaches the metro, and about an hour earlier said it wasn't planning on extending the tornado watch.

But that situation has changed, with the service noting "this storm still appears capable of producing a tornado at any time."

The extended tornado watch is in place till 10 p.m. and covers the main Twin Cities counties including Anoka, Hennepin, and Ramsey.

There have also been severe thunderstorm warnings issued as the line moves through central Minnesota.

The NWS says that there have been multiple reports of trees down in the line of storms that at 6:45 p.m. was heading toward St. Cloud, which included trees falling into homes.

"Get indoors and move away from windows," the NWS noted.

