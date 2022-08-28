Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night

Skip to main content
The tornado watch includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Mankato.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. 

Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center. 

"A few discrete to semi-discrete supercells should develop across west-central to central Minnesota through dusk. This activity will likely congeal into an organized cluster approaching east to south-central Minnesota in the late evening," says NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. 

The latest HRRR model shows supercells developing in western Minnesota around 7 p.m., with those cells expanding and moving east, possibly impacting the Twin Cities metro area between 10 p.m. and midnight. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

