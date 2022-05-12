Tornado watch in MN as intense line of storms blasts through

Skip to main content
Tornado watch in Minnesota as intense line of storms blasts through



The tornado watch is in effect until midnight.

Credit: Aaron Ziemer



A dangerous line of severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing tornadoes in parts of Minnesota, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of southwest and west-central Minnesota. 

It's the same line of storms associated with the "particularly dangerous situation" severe thunderstorm watch that was posted in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota earlier this afternoon. 

The tornado watch does not include the Twin Cities, but Mankato, Litchfield, Willmar, Hutchinson, St. Cloud, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes and Fargo are included. 

FSl3HP2VIAAFfW0

"A line of fast-moving and intense thunderstorms will produce widespread damaging winds and a few tornadoes this evening over western Minnesota. Other more isolated severe storms will pose a risk of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes as they track northward into eastern North Dakota," the Storm Prediction Center said. 

The Storm Prediction Center says a few tornadoes are likely along with isolated hail up to the size of tennis balls and scattered damaging winds up to 90 mph. 

It's possible that the storms weaken before they reach the Twin Cities, but stay tuned for further updates. 

