Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak in Iowa, Minnesota
Publish date:

Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak in Iowa, Minnesota

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.
Author:

Credit: Matt Knudson, via Sven Sundgaard

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.

Severe thunderstorms that have already blossomed in eastern Nebraska will move east-northeast at 60-80 mph, reaching southern Minnesota later this afternoon and then charging towards the Twin Cities Red Wing and Rochester between 7-9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has already issued a tornado watch for most of Iowa and far southern Minnesota, including the cities of Mankato and Albert Lea. An extension of the watch into the Twin Cities and Rochester is possible later on. 

FGq_y2wVcAEI3R4

According to the Storm Prediction Center: "A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible."

More from the SPC: 

"A developing squall line will move rapidly northeastward from northern Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa and adjacent areas of Minnesota and Missouri through this evening. Widespread damaging winds are expected, with peak gusts near 90 mph possible. A mix of embedded supercells and smaller-scale circulations in the line will also pose a threat for tornadoes, with a strong tornado or two possible."

Here's the latest on today's severe weather outbreak from Sven Sundgaard. 

Next Up

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak

Buckle up. It could be a wild night.

blood donor hospital makelessnoise flickr
MN News

'Severe' blood shortage has MN health care system worried

The blood supply in the U.S. has reaching worrying levels.

andover missing teen 1 - crop
MN News

Girl, 15, left Twin Cities home Wednesday morning, hasn't been seen since

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the teenager.

minneapolis boat show
Minnesota Life

Popular Minneapolis Boat Show returns in January

It's the longest-running boat show in the region.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

How rare is a December tornado in Minnesota?

The latest confirmed tornado in the state was a mid-November twister.

Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 9.31.48 AM
MN News

Man gets 5 years in prison for cyberstalking former college classmate

Charges say he harassed, intimidated and threatened the woman for three years.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 15

Minnesota has surpassed 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.24 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

instacart grocery bags destroyed blaine 12-13-21 go fund me
MN News

Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."

0901_Away_AZ-110
MN Vikings

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

Osborn has stepped up in the absence of Adam Thielen and come through in the clutch.

Related

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Tornado watch includes Twin Cities, most of southern Minnesota

It could be a bumpy Tuesday evening in Minnesota.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watches issued across western Minnesota

It could be a loud evening/night in Minnesota.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued for severe threat in southeast Minnesota

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

lightning
MN Weather

NWS watching potential for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Storms could fire in South Dakota and Nebraska and develop into Minnesota.

MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in southeast Minnesota

The tornado watch is just south/east of the 7-county metro area.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.