Tornado watch issued ahead of severe weather outbreak

Severe thunderstorms that have already blossomed in eastern Nebraska will move east-northeast at 60-80 mph, reaching southern Minnesota later this afternoon and then charging towards the Twin Cities Red Wing and Rochester between 7-9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has already issued a tornado watch for most of Iowa and far southern Minnesota, including the cities of Mankato and Albert Lea. An extension of the watch into the Twin Cities and Rochester is possible later on.

According to the Storm Prediction Center: "A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible. Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible."

More from the SPC:

"A developing squall line will move rapidly northeastward from northern Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa and adjacent areas of Minnesota and Missouri through this evening. Widespread damaging winds are expected, with peak gusts near 90 mph possible. A mix of embedded supercells and smaller-scale circulations in the line will also pose a threat for tornadoes, with a strong tornado or two possible."

Here's the latest on today's severe weather outbreak from Sven Sundgaard.