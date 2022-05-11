Skip to main content
Tornado watch issued in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

Severe storms are expected to push into southwest Minnesota this afternoon.

Credit: Matt Knudson, via Sven Sundgaard

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the quadruple point area of southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. The watch is in effect Wednesday until 9 p.m. 

According to the tornado watch details, tornadoes, damaging winds up to 75 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be possible with storms that develop within the watch box. 

FSfx3BkUcAEb1gk

"Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and tornadoes," the National Weather Service says. 

Strong tornadoes are possible. 

The latest HRRR model shows storms blowing up in the watch box around 3-4 p.m. pushing northeast, possibly through the Twin Cities around sunset. 

floop-hrrr-2022051117.refcmp.us_nc

