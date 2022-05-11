Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

A tornado watch has been issued for an area of southern Minnesota on Wednesday evening, including the Twin Cities.

The watch area stretches from west of Willmar to central Wisconsin, and will remain in place until midnight.

Storm systems expected to make its way across the southern third of the state on Wednesday evening could bring not only tornadoes, but 2-inch diameter hail and wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

It's the latest in a series of severe weather systems that have passed through Minnesota on Wednesday, though thus far they have missed Minnesota's most populous area.

As well as conditions being favorable for severe thunderstorms and "supercells" bringing large hail and tornadoes, there is also the potential for serious localized flooding.

Parts of the state, notably Owatonna in southeastern Minnesota, already saw localized flooding on Wednesday morning due to "training storms" that repeatedly passed over the same area.

More storms will follow on Thursday, with the NWS saying that "all modes of severe weather" are possible.