Skip to main content
Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

Bring Me The News

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant spring storm that is likely to hammer North Dakota and possibly parts of northern Minnesota with heavy snow and high winds, while threatening to drop tornadoes all the way from southern Minnesota to Texas. 

Let's start with the severe weather threat Tuesday evening. According to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, how far north the threat goes will be determined by how far north the warm front can move. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities. 

The HRRR model has the warm front and higher dew points pushing all the way into south-central Minnesota, perhaps even the Twin Cities. If the NAM Nest model is accurate, the threat would be further south, more likely to stay in Iowa. For now, the Storm Prediction Center is basing its outlook on the further north solution. 

FQDzpJmXIAAUVQX

Everywhere south of the warm front, wherever it sets up, will be in a zone where all modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. 

Here's the HRRR model, showing supercell storms erupting around Tuesday evening near southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. 

hrrr-ncentus-refc_ptype-1649678400-1649764800-1649851200-40

'Crippling' winter impacts in ND, maybe MN

North Dakota is going to get absolutely rocked by a blizzard, and it's possible that far northwestern Minnesota is hit very hard by a foot or more of snow and blizzard conditions. 

Tab3FileL (30)

We repeat: North Dakota is going to get pounded with some locations receiving up to 30 inches of snow along with 50 mph winds.

ecmwf-deterministic-dakotas-total_snow_kuchera-0175200

Snow totals in Minnesota are far less certain: "Very very uncertain on snowfall amounts Grand Forks, Thief River Falls, and Fargo due to track of low pressure," says the National Weather Service office out of Grand Forks.

The forecast discussion Monday morning adds that "Accumulations of over 12" could occur a county away from where minor impacts may occur."

Keep in mind that snow compacting and melting, in addition to when rain changes over to snow, will impact snow totals. And even though there are some crazy inch amounts in the graphics below, all of the aforementioned variables will make it look like less on the ground. 

Here's how much snow the American, European and Canadian models are prediction Tuesday night through Friday. 

American model: 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-0229200

European model: 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-0153600

Canadian model:

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-0164400

Next Up

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornadoes, blizzard possible with huge storm set to arrive Tuesday

"Of greatest concern is the increasing risk of severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, Tuesday evening," says the NWS Twin Cities.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: St. Louis Park man lunged at woman, baby with knife

Clyde Mutanga has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.

Phoutthasa Prathane
MN News

'Armed and dangerous' Pelican Rapids shooting suspect on the run

Authorities have told members of the public not to approach him.

police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 10.28.12 AM
MN News

Pedestrian struck by driver on Central Avenue in Columbia Heights

The crash occurred near the intersection of Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast Saturday night.

EC3ACLQWwAAqVtd
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved southeast Minnesota sportscaster Pat Lund dies

A cause of death has not been announced.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora unveils kits for 2022 season

The women's professional soccer team will debut in May.

NCAA Women's College Basketball
MN Sports

Minnesotan wins largest prize in women's bracket challenge history

It is the largest prize ever awarded for women's college basketball.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Mavericks allow 5 third-period goals, lose to Denver in national championship game

The Pioneers' shocking comeback denied Minnesota State its first national title.

police lights
MN News

Isanti man killed in rollover crash in Anoka County

The 60-year-old died from injuries sustained in the East Bethel crash.

Related

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

blizzard conditions
MN Weather

Major storm could hit Minnesota with severe storms, blizzard

The National Weather Service says the wintry impacts are "crazy intriguing" for parts of the state.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Messy spring storm to plow through Minnesota this week

Some models are suggesting some hefty snow totals for parts of Minnesota.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 11.15.02 AM
MN Weather

Big winter storm could slam Minnesota this week

Snow and ice accumulations are "likely," the NWS says.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.