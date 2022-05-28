Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind possible in Sunday/Monday storms

A large storm system bringing severe weather is set to hit western, central, and southern Minnesota Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service says that "significant risks" are posed by a system that is set to hit Minnesota late Sunday and "especially Monday."

"Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible both days/evenings with the potential for a few strong tornadoes on Monday," the NWS says.

Sunday evening the most likely areas to see severe weather is in central and southwestern Minnesota.

An area covering west of the Twin Cities, south-central, central, west-central, and northwestern Minnesota is currently in the "enhanced risk" zone for Monday. The Twin Cities is in the "moderate" risk zone.

From the NWS Forecast Discussion: "Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Monday night. Severe weather is possible tonight and late Sunday. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including some strong tornadoes and very large hail, is becoming increasingly likely Monday afternoon."

Storms are also possible Saturday too, but the risk is lower and could hit west of I-35.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters