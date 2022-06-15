Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

The Twin Cities is unlikely to be hit by strong or severe storms Wednesday, but a large swath of Wisconsin, far southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa are in an elevated "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including potentially strong tornadoes.

"There remains an elevated threat for numerous severe storms to develop this afternoon," says the National Weather Service in La Crosse. "Storms will quickly become severe with very large hail, strong tornadoes, and damaging wind as the primary threats."

NWS Twin Cities

The HRRR model shows sporadic rain in and around the Twin Cities through the early afternoon, with more intense storms developing in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota by 3 p.m. and then blasting east/northeast and reaching Green Bay by about 7 p.m. and Milwaukee a little later.

WeatherBell

The NAM 3km model paints a similar picture, though does suggest heavier rain is possible in the Twin Cities early this afternoon.

WeatherBell

Today is a day to be aware of the weather, especially in far southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa and almost all of Wisconsin.