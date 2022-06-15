Skip to main content
Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Credit: Diana Sowada

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Twin Cities is unlikely to be hit by strong or severe storms Wednesday, but a large swath of Wisconsin, far southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa are in an elevated "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including potentially strong tornadoes. 

"There remains an elevated threat for numerous severe storms to develop this afternoon," says the National Weather Service in La Crosse. "Storms will quickly become severe with very large hail, strong tornadoes, and damaging wind as the primary threats."

FVS3w0gUcAEiBta

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The HRRR model shows sporadic rain in and around the Twin Cities through the early afternoon, with more intense storms developing in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota by 3 p.m. and then blasting east/northeast and reaching Green Bay by about 7 p.m. and Milwaukee a little later. 

hrrr-wisconsin-refc-1655298000-1655305200-1655348400-40

The NAM 3km model paints a similar picture, though does suggest heavier rain is possible in the Twin Cities early this afternoon. 

nam-nest-wisconsin-refc-1655294400-1655305200-1655348400-40

Today is a day to be aware of the weather, especially in far southeastern Minnesota, northeast Iowa and almost all of Wisconsin. 

Next Up

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

The 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 8.49.11 PM
MN News

California fugitive murder suspect arrested near Fargo

The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in California.

image
MN News

Woman serving life in prison accepted to Mitchell Hamline law school

Maureen Onyelobi is the nation's first incarcerated legal scholar to pursue an accredited law degree from prison.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random.

Lindsay Kimball
MN Music and Radio

Lindsay Kimball to lead The Current as program director

Kimball first joined the station as an intern in 2005.

Toby Keith
MN Music and Radio

Toby Keith backs out as MN festival headliner due to stomach cancer

The singer was expected to be a headliner at the 2022 Lakefront Music Festival later this summer.

HW_roof-repair-rep
Sponsored Story

The ultimate guide to storm restoration

From roof replacement to roof repair, get the information you need to get the job done right

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Owamni
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Owamni named best new restaurant at James Beard Awards

"White supremacy does not like being dismantled, but we can do it together," co-owner Sean Sherman said during the ceremony Monday night.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

Related

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

Severe storms are expected to push into southwest Minnesota this afternoon.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued in Minnesota

In addition to possible tornadoes, there is a threat for damaging winds and very large hail.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."