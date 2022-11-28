Skip to main content
Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota

Snow should reach the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and fall throughout the day.

Snow is on track to impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but the big question remains where the highest snow totals will fall within a wider area. 

"Winter is on our doorstep and is likely to impact both commutes tomorrow. Most areas will see accumulating snow, with the exception of far western Minnesota," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. "Cold air will fill in behind the system, bringing the coldest temps so far this season."

nam-nest-minnesota-refc_ptype-1669636800-1669716000-1669824000-40

The official forecast from the National Weather Service, which could still change, calls for 3-7 inches in the Twin Cities. That's the range, but the NWS is currently going with 4-5 inches in the metro, as the graphic below shows.

ndfd-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9852800

The snow will be heaviest in the Twin Cities in a window from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The same goes for Mankato. 

Tab3FileL (7)

The HRRR model has highest totals – 3-6 inches – on a line from Sioux Falls to Duluth, with the Twin Cities on the southern edge of the main band.

hrrr-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9809600

The NAM 3KM model has the highest totals right through the Twin Cities, which better matches the official forecast from the weather service. 

nam-nest-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9824000

We'll have a deeper look at what's coming with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard later Monday. 

