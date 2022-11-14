Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

Skip to main content
Twin Cities added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

MnDOT

The National Weather Service has added the Twin Cities metro area to a winter weather advisory Monday, updating its snow forecast to show 2-4 inches by the end of the day from the south-central Minnesota border up Hwy. 169 into the Twin Cities.

FhiO2ObUAAADnHn

The future radar for the rest of Monday from the HRRR model shows snow lingering over the metro into the mid-afternoon, with more certainty on a line from about Mankato to Red Wing. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1668434400-1668441600-1668499200-40

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with the NWS saying: "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes."

The metro area was littered with crashes (pink markers on the map below) as of 10 a.m. Monday. You can keep up to date with road conditions here

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.10.39 AM

Another wave of light snow is expected Tuesday, with the NWS saying an inch or so could fall. We get a break most of Wednesday before a cool front sweeps south from Canada and delivers another round of light snow Thursday. 

By the time the snow is done flying on Friday there could be 5+ inches of snow for parts of Minnesota, with higher totals along the North Shore of Lake Superior. 

Then comes the coldest air of the season Friday into next week, where overnight and morning wind chills are expected to be below zero in the entire state. 

