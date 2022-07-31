Skip to main content
Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is also possible.

Bring Me The News

The sky could get a bit unruly Sunday afternoon as a threat of severe thunderstorms exists in central and eastern Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro area. 

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front later today over east-central Minnesota, and move eastward into west-central Wisconsin this evening. Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main hazard," says the National Weather Service. 

The Storm Prediction Center expects storms to develop sometime around 5 p.m. 

"The environment will conditionally support supercells capable of producing large hail up to 1.75 inch diameter and damaging thunderstorm gusts of 60-70 mph," the SPC says, noting that a "tornado or two" is also possible. 

The HRRR model shows temperatures rising into the upper80s to near 90 degrees in the Twin Cities by 4 p.m., with dew points in the 60s. Here is the HRRR future radar, which shows storms firing along a cold front between 4-6 p.m. 

We'll have updates if the National Weather Service changes the forecast or issues any watches. 

