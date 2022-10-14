Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

It was 81 degrees in the Twin Cities on Wednesday and on Friday morning there was snow on the ground.

A slushy coating on grassy surfaces greeted people in the Twin Cities metro area, while snow was measured in inches in northern Minnesota.

Proctor sunk a measuring stick 3 inches into the snow before reaching ground. The Duluth office of the National Weather Service checked in with 1.8 inches.

A Forest Lake resident reported 1.5 inches and word out of Little Falls in central Minnesota was about the same.

Snow in Richfield Friday morning. Bring Me The News

It's all part of an upper-level low spinning through the region, with the backside of it pulling down cold air out of Canada. It reached 32 degrees – the freezing mark – at MSP Airport for the first time this season at 5:57 a.m.

This is another reminder that it snows in October in Minnesota. It was just two years ago when 7.9 inches dumped on the Twin Cities on Oct. 19.

Last year, the first trace of snow in the metro didn't arrive until Nov. 11 and only 1.2 inches accumulated in all of November. A month later, on Dec. 10-11, the Twin Cities got slammed with 11.8 inches of snow.