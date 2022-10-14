Skip to main content
Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.

Tommy Wiita / Bring Me The News

It was 81 degrees in the Twin Cities on Wednesday and on Friday morning there was snow on the ground.  

A slushy coating on grassy surfaces greeted people in the Twin Cities metro area, while snow was measured in inches in northern Minnesota.

Proctor sunk a measuring stick 3 inches into the snow before reaching ground. The Duluth office of the National Weather Service checked in with 1.8 inches. 

A Forest Lake resident reported 1.5 inches and word out of Little Falls in central Minnesota was about the same. 

Snow in Richfield Friday morning. 

Snow in Richfield Friday morning. 

It's all part of an upper-level low spinning through the region, with the backside of it pulling down cold air out of Canada. It reached 32 degrees – the freezing mark – at MSP Airport for the first time this season at 5:57 a.m. 

This is another reminder that it snows in October in Minnesota. It was just two years ago when 7.9 inches dumped on the Twin Cities on Oct. 19. 

Last year, the first trace of snow in the metro didn't arrive until Nov. 11 and only 1.2 inches accumulated in all of November. A month later, on Dec. 10-11, the Twin Cities got slammed with 11.8 inches of snow. 

first snow
MN Weather

MN Lifestyle

Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

MN News

First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case

A total of 49 people are facing charges.

MN News

Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

MN News

Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis

The former Washington Post writer famously moved to northwestern Minnesota after insulting it.

MN News

Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

The man has been missing since Sept. 30.

MN Business

State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant

The company will be monitored to ensure compliance with the agreement.

MN Weird

Fat Bear Week organizer deems MN bear 'a real chubby champ'

Meet one of the "chonkers of the Northwoods."

MN News

Family of U of M grad in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

The family Kyle Wong hopes to have him transferred to a facility in Colorado after an August hit-and-run.

MN Sports

After dropping youth sports fees, St. Paul sees big rise in participation

Kids ages 9-18 won't need to pay any fees in the city for the next three years.

MN News

After Minnesotan on scooter killed by drunk-driver, Indiana city restricts scooters

A suspected drunk driver hit the 20-year-old last month.

MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

