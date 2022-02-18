Twin Cities, greater MN on track for 48-hour snow event leaving big totals

An area of Minnesota that includes the Twin Cities metro is currently on track for what BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard describes as a "significant and prolonged" snow event early next week.

Long-range models had been hinting that Minnesota could be in line for dump of snow not seen since early December, and it's still looking like that could be the case.

In his video below, Sven notes that a southern jet stream is bringing moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico, and that the point where it meets the temperature gradient between warm and cold is lining up perfectly for Minnesota.

This will lead to a wide (east to west) but narrow (north to south) swath of snow that will fall over a prolonged period starting Monday and lasting possibly into Wednesday morning.

And the pink area where the snow is projected to be at its heaviest includes the Twin Cities metro and a band of central Minnesota, and these areas could see localized snow totals over 48 hours in excess of 10-12 inches of snow.

State forecasters are a little more circumspect in their predictions for now, with an MPCA weather message stating that it's possible that some areas see between 6-12 inches by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service acknowledges there is a setup for a "long period of snow," noting that at the moment, the snow accumulation being projected is more the result of "duration rather than high snow rates."

As ever, things can change – and often have whenever we've talked of big snow for the Twin Cities in recent years. We'll be keeping an eye on this system throughout the weekend, so check back in at our Weather MN blog page.