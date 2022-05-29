Skip to main content
Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

NWS

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

A chunk of southern Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – and western Wisconsin have been placed in a severe thunderstorm watch. The watch was issued at 5:35 a.m. and is in effect until 1 p.m.

FT62MPWVIAEc17a

According to the National Weather Service, primary threats associated with a line of storms are large hail, some of which could be up to the size of tennis balls, and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. 

"Ongoing thunderstorm cluster over southwest Minnesota is expected to continue northeastward into more of southern and central Minnesota and eventually west-central Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts and large to very large hail are possible with this storm cluster over the next several hours," the Storm Prediction Center said. 

As of 6:15 a.m. the strongest storms were in the Windom area, or about 30 miles west of Mankato and moving northeast at 45 mph. 

Image from iOS

Another line of storms is expected to move out o Nebraska and South Dakota into Minnesota late Sunday night into early Monday. Those storms could again be severe. Then on Monday, a more widespread severe weather outbreak is possible. 

Next Up

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

25840009737_bba6acf554_o
MN News

Strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak in US, including Minnesota

Cases were related to strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 7.41.20 AM
MN News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing man

The 30-year-old missing man was last seen April 11.

Screen Shot 2022-05-29 at 6.13.32 AM
MN Weather

Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty in illegal firearms conspiracy

One of the guns Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan obtained was used in a deadly St. Paul shooting last year.

Train Days
Minnesota Life

Historic locomotives to roll into St. Paul for Train Days

The festival at the Union Depot returns June 4-5.

Dalton tornado
MN Weather

Tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind possible in Sunday/Monday storms

The Twin Cities is among the areas that could get hit.

Redtail Ridge Elementary
MN News

Sunbather on the roof triggers shelter-in-place at Savage elementary school

The sunbather told police he was trying to "tan and relax."

Nero
MN News

The Raptor Center's ambassador, Nero the turkey vulture, dies at 47

Nero helped save the California condors before taking up his post as an education ambassador.

Golf cart
MN News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

Few details are known about the incident.

Ben Leber
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ben Leber named new permanent co-host of 'Twin Cities Live'

The former Minnesota Vikings linebacker was introduced Friday afternoon.

MPR
MN News

APM Reports, maker of 'In the Dark' podcast, nixed by Minnesota Public Radio

MPR said "select programming elements" of APM Reports will be incorporated into MPR News.

Related

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued in Minnesota

In addition to possible tornadoes, there is a threat for damaging winds and very large hail.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

Twin Cities included in severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning

Hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter is the primary threat.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The watch is just north of the Twin Cities metro area.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

IMG_6885
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Minnesota Saturday

Very large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

storm, severe
MN Weather

The latest on holiday weekend severe weather chances for MN

The most significant severe threats are Sunday night and again on Monday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.