Twin Cities in severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning

A chunk of southern Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – and western Wisconsin have been placed in a severe thunderstorm watch. The watch was issued at 5:35 a.m. and is in effect until 1 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, primary threats associated with a line of storms are large hail, some of which could be up to the size of tennis balls, and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

"Ongoing thunderstorm cluster over southwest Minnesota is expected to continue northeastward into more of southern and central Minnesota and eventually west-central Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts and large to very large hail are possible with this storm cluster over the next several hours," the Storm Prediction Center said.

As of 6:15 a.m. the strongest storms were in the Windom area, or about 30 miles west of Mankato and moving northeast at 45 mph.

Another line of storms is expected to move out o Nebraska and South Dakota into Minnesota late Sunday night into early Monday. Those storms could again be severe. Then on Monday, a more widespread severe weather outbreak is possible.