Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow

The winter storm warning is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Potential for a half-foot of snow has led the National Weather Service to place the entire Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas in a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with counties in western Minnesota under the warning until 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Thursday afternoon and evening," the alert from the National Weather Service reads.

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says the low end for the metro area is probably around 4 inches, while the high end is closer to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible by the time the snow is completely done Friday night.

"It does look likely that, in total, the Twin Cities will see 6 or more inches starting late Wednesday night into Friday. Increasingly, it appears the north metro could even see 8 to 12 inches by Friday evening. In fact, by 7-8 a.m. Thursday we may have to contend with a fresh 2-4” alone with snow continuing in periods through Friday."

The HRRR model is forecasting 4-6 inches in the Twin Cities by 10 p.m. Thursday, while the European model is similar but with an additional 1-3 inches on Friday for a grand total of 5-8 inches, which would be on top of the 1-2 inches of slush that fell Wednesday morning in most of the metro.

Here's how much snow the HRRR model is forecasting to accumulate from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

If the HRRR is the lower end, the NAM 3KM model slightly higher at 6-8 inches in the metro by 7 p.m. Thursday.

Here's how much snow the NAM3KM model is forecasting to accumulate from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service is predicting a 50-50 chance for the metro to get more than 6 inches of snow by Friday night, with greater probabilities to the north and east of the Twin Cities.

In today's forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the NWS, meteorologists are looking at the next round of snow to be 48-60 hours of steady snowfall that "may well be in the 6-9" range" for much of the area.

The American model is dropping 7-10 inches in the metro now through Saturday.

The Canadian model is similar.