Twin Cities placed in tornado watch ahead of intense line of storms

The Twin Cities metro area has been added to a tornado watch ahead of an intense line of storms that has a history of producing tornadoes.

Just before 6:45 p.m., a tornado was confirmed by law enforcement near Murdock, or just south of Sedan in west-central Minnesota. Multiple other tornado warnings were ongoing as of 7 p.m.

The big question is if the line of storms will hold together while entering drier air just west of the Twin Cities. But be prepared for potentially dangerous storms in the metro again tonight.