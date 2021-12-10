Twin Cities traffic update: A growing number of incidents

A steady stream of snow Friday has covered roads in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, with traffic incidents beginning to pile up.

"MnDOT crews are working hard to clear off snow," the department tweeted. "Don’t drive if you don’t have to until conditions improve."

MnDOT's 511 map showed highways fully covered (pink on the map) in southwest suburbs, including in and around Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Jordan and more. Portions of 35W and Highway 77 in Minneapolis were also fully covered as of 4 p.m.

Similar road conditions could be seen stretching southwest, through St. Peter, New Ulm and Windom down to Luverne.

Roads were generally partially covered (blue on the map) throughout the southern half of the state.

MnDOT 511 map

Crashes, meanwhile, were beginning to pile up in the south metro. That included:

Eastbound Hwy. 62 near Hopkins

I-494 southbound in Eden Prairie

U.S. 169 northbound near Eden Prairie

MN 62 eastbound at Minnehaha and Hiawatha Avenues

I-494 westbound and eastbound in Mendota Heights

U.S. 61 southbound in Newport

There are also crashes being reported in and around St. Cloud, and throughout portions of the southern third of the state, including this crash involving a semi that blocked I-35 near Faribault.

And the snow isn't done yet. Flakes are expected to keep falling well into the evening, ending for most of the metro area between midnight and 4 a.m.

The latest forecast from Sven: