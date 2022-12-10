Skip to main content
Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

Intermittent snow and ice accumulations will make road conditions difficult.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for an area of Minnesota that includes the Twin Cities, with snow and ice expected to cause problems on the road Saturday morning.

The warning is in place until 10 a.m., with the National Weather Service saying "intermittent rounds" of mixed precipitation can be expected, including freezing drizzle and light snow.

Up to an inch of snow is likely, but coming with it is a small glaze of ice that will cause problems on the roads.

The NWS is advising drivers to "plan on slippery conditions."

Making the situation even more difficult in some places is that fog will develop as well.

"The potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and into late Saturday morning," the NWS says in its forecast discussion.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling."

It comes as Minnesota is preparing for a potentially major snow storm in the early part of midweek. More details here.

