Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of Minnesota

A narrow band of heavy snow dumped nearly 10 inches of snow in west-central and northern Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow was reported in a narrow band from basically Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes and up to Bemidji, where amounts of 6-10 inches were possible. Areas outside of that narrow band were receiving a trace to 4 inches of snow.

Lake Ida and Rollag in Clay County reported a whopping 9.9 inches of snow, while Lake Park in Becker County reported 9.4 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Snow totals

9.9 inches - Lake Ida

9.9 inches - Rollag

9.4 inches - Lake Park

8 inches - Callaway

8 inches - White Earth

8 inches - Cormorant

7 inches - 6 miles north of Pelican Rapids

7 inches - Hawley

6.5 inches - Audubon

6 inches - Ogema

6 inches - Barnesville

5 inches - Pelican Rapids

4.5 inches - Detroit Lakes

3 inches - Bemidji

2.8 inches - Fargo

2 inches - Perham

Areas inside that heavy band of snow are in a winter storm warning until 1 p.m., which includes Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties.

Here's the NAM 3KM computer model showing how the radar could look the rest of the day as the system eventually slides out of Minnesota by Thursday morning. Minimal accumulations are expected the rest of the day.