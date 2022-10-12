Skip to main content
Warning issued in southern Minnesota due to 'extreme' wildfire risk

A recent drought has brought on drier conditions throughout the state.

Pexels

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of southern Minnesota due to extreme wildfire risk conditions.

Counties the warning covers include Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, and Rock.

The warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, due to strong winds, warmer temperatures and minimal humidity levels.

FireDangerMN

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the southwest part of the state is experiencing ideal weather conditions for wildfire ignition. 

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor.

Residents in the area are asked to not burn where the warning is present and should check any recent burning to confirm the fire is completely out.

A significant portion of the state is currently under severe drought conditions, while there are extreme drought conditions southwest of the Twin Cities and near the Minnesota-South Dakota border.

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 9.14.00 AM

You can find more information about current fire risks and other burning restrictions on the DNR's website.

