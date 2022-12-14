Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth

If you're not on the North Shore this week, count yourself lucky.

Duluth is in the midst of a blizzard while lake effect snow along the rest of the coast could dump as much as three feet in parts.

Mollie Johnson headed outdoors with her phone to record just how much snow had fallen by clearing her windshield when she caught on camera the moment the rare winter phenomenon known as thundersnow appeared over the city.

"Ohhh...that was thunder, and lightning ... maybe I should do this quick and go inside," she added, probably wisely.

The National Weather Service has warned North Shore residents to avoid travel where possible, with the continued snow creating dangerous conditions on state roads.

The NWS blizzard warning Wednesday morning says anything from 18-23 inches of snow could fall on the upper North Shore, between Two Harbors and Grand Marais.

By 11 a.m., nine inches of snow had fallen in Duluth alone.

Warning about falling snow from Aerial Lift Bridge

And it's not just drivers who have to watch out either, but pedestrians heading to Duluth's famous Aerial Lift Bridge.

The city issued a warning Wednesday lunchtime to warn people of the possibility of falling wet snow from the bridge's upper span through the duration of the storm.

"The snow that is sticking to the upper span of the bridge may fall down in clumps or sheets without warning to the sidewalks and roadway below, creating potential hazards for travelers and pedestrians," the city said.

People are being asked to avoid walking across the bridges where possible, and drivers are being warned to be aware of the possibility of heavy, wet snow while driving across.