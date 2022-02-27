NWS: 'Potentially significant storm system' this week in MN

Skip to main content
Weather service monitoring 'potentially significant storm system' this week in Minnesota

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says.

The first days of March will be coming in like a lamb, with warm temps in the 30s and only light snow from a series of clippers out of Canada, but the National Weather Service is monitoring a "potentially significant" winter storm that could deliver all types of precipitation to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin Friday into the weekend. 

"For the next week, temperatures will continue to be mild along with a few chances of light snow associated with weak clipper systems," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. "A wintry mix is possible next weekend." 

The clipper systems appear to be low impact, but for the sake of showing you what might happen, here's a simulation from the NAM computer model, which shows three systems moving through central and northern Minnesota on Monday morning, Tuesday morning and then again on Wednesday.

nam-218-all-central-refc_ptype-1645963200-1645963200-1646265600-40

'Potentially significant storm system Friday and Saturday'

The wintry mix for Friday into Saturday is far and away the most interesting system to pay attention to. Because it's 5-6 days out, nothing is certain, but the models agree that a strong system will move into the region and deliver a bout of rain, mixed precipitation and snow. 

What type of precipitation falls is to be determined by the storm track. 

"A potentially significant storm system Friday and Saturday could bring all types of wintry precipitation. Depending on the storm track, a few thunderstorms are also possible," the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion says. 

In what the NWS says are "broader assumptions" at this point, the current storm track would deliver a bout of snow Friday night before temps warm and cause precipitation to change over to a mix or freezing rain, and then rain and possible thunderstorms somewhere in the region on Saturday. The best chance for accumulating snow will be on the northwest side of the precipitation. 

This is a long way out, but here's an example of what the models are showing for Friday night into Saturday. 

gfs-deterministic-ncentus-refc_ptype-1645941600-1646416800-1646622000-40

"This system will be the main story all week," the NWS says. 

Bring Me The News will have updates throughout the week so check back daily for new details. 

