Skip to main content
Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week in Minnesota

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week in Minnesota

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Bring Me The News

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

"If you're a snow lover, fingers crossed. Next week is looking a lot better than it has in quite some time around here," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. 

Sundgaard says there are indications that the jet stream, which works as the train tracks for storm systems, has been to the south for quite a while, but it appears to be on the verge of lifting north again. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

"We start to get in the line of fire much more next week, which doesn't guarantee us a big storm. But certainly is one of the essential ingredients as that jet stream flies right over the Upper Midwest combined with being on the edge of the cold," Sundgaard explains. 

The jet stream further north combined with Minnesota being on the edge of a tight temperature gradient and some moisture funneling north from the Gulf of Mexico and all of a sudden, as Sven says, "we've got some potential weather" to talk about. 

The biggest snowfall the Twin Cities has had since nearly a foot was dumped Dec. 10-11 is a measly 3.7 inches back in mid-January. It's been cold and dry in most of Minnesota. 

"Again, no guarantees that one specific spot gets a lot but definitely increases the chances," said Sundgaard of next week's weather pattern. 

Next Up

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Arizona Snowbowl
MN News

Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

The 61-year-old suffered serious head trauma, according to authorities.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

MN school district investigating claims of monkey taunts toward visiting team

An attendee wrote that adults and students "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES."

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

glencoe
Places to Go

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

Seems...a little harsh.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

He'll be introduced at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for from O'Connell's opening press conference

ESPN reports O'Connell will be introduced on Thursday.

Related

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Twin Cities has to be due for a big snowstorm, right?

There have been 25 accumulating snowfalls in the metro this winter. Two have exceeded 3 inches.

snow
MN Weather

Big storm system could bring significant rain, snow to MN next week

The system could impact the region Wednesday-Friday next week.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Band of moderate to heavy snow will impact Twin Cities today

The latest on what to expect with snow Thursday in Minnesota.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Plowable snow possible this weekend in Minnesota

Up to half a foot of snow could fall within the heaviest band.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
MN Weather

Clipper systems expected Saturday night, Sunday in Minnesota

Another night of brutal cold before temps start to warm up next week.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.