Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

"If you're a snow lover, fingers crossed. Next week is looking a lot better than it has in quite some time around here," says meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Sundgaard says there are indications that the jet stream, which works as the train tracks for storm systems, has been to the south for quite a while, but it appears to be on the verge of lifting north again.

"We start to get in the line of fire much more next week, which doesn't guarantee us a big storm. But certainly is one of the essential ingredients as that jet stream flies right over the Upper Midwest combined with being on the edge of the cold," Sundgaard explains.

The jet stream further north combined with Minnesota being on the edge of a tight temperature gradient and some moisture funneling north from the Gulf of Mexico and all of a sudden, as Sven says, "we've got some potential weather" to talk about.

The biggest snowfall the Twin Cities has had since nearly a foot was dumped Dec. 10-11 is a measly 3.7 inches back in mid-January. It's been cold and dry in most of Minnesota.

"Again, no guarantees that one specific spot gets a lot but definitely increases the chances," said Sundgaard of next week's weather pattern.