Skip to main content
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois

Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois

Big-time rain totals across southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Adam Uren

Big-time rain totals across southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and northern Illinois.

The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. 

Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound up with 5-6 inches over the weekend. You can see that area represented by the blob of red west of the Twin Cities in the graphic below. 

CODNEXLAB-NEXRAD-MPX-DSP-20220808-0817-24-100

You can also see an area of extreme rain in far northern Iowa, where a pocket of 5-7 inches of rain was squeezed out of the clouds like a wet sponge. Basically, everywhere along the I-90 corridor from Sioux Falls to Rochester got 1-3 inches or more. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

2022aug5-7_QPE

Far northwestern Illinois also had a pocket of incredible rain with totals in excess of 10 inches. The top measurement, according to the National Weather Service, was a whopping 9-11 inches in Freeport, Illinois. 

CODNEXLAB-NEXRAD-DVN-DSP-20220808-1557-24-100

MSP Airport got 1.34 inches over the weekend, including 0.77 inches in the heavy rain that fell Sunday night. Believe it or not, that's the biggest one-day rain total at MSP Airport since Memorial Day weekend. 

Sven Sundgaard warned of mega-rain potential

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard warned on Friday about the conditions being ripe for a potential "mega-rain event," which is defined by a location of 1,000+ square miles receiving 6 inches of rain in 24 hours or less, with at least 8 inches falling somewhere in that area. 

The northwest Illinois rain pocket will likely go down as a mega-rain event, and it happened just 100 miles from the Minnesota border. There wasn't a mega-rain event in Minnesota, but as Sundgaard said Friday, it was important to discuss the potential of it happened somewhere in the region. In his words Friday

"We're going to see those storms redevelop, fill in and kind of develop over the same areas. Now whether that's over the Twin Cities or south of us, or further south, it's going to happen somewhere. And there's going to be just a ton of moisture available," he said. 

"It's very difficult to pinpoint an exact location and I want you to not to pay attention to where this is, but the fact that the model is producing it," Sundgaard said, pointing to a model that suggested 7-8 inches in far south-central Minnesota. 

As it turned out, that model was one county too far north. 

What's remarkable is the frequency of which mega-rain events have been happening in the past month. More than three-dozen people died when eastern Kentucky was ravaged by intense rain in a short period of time. The St. Louis area was also rocked by a foot of rain in 24 hours, as was a location in southeastern Illinois. 

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.

Next Up

flash flooding
MN Weather

Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois

Big-time rain totals across southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Man who had meth, guns in checked luggage at MSP Airport gets 10 years

Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, attempted to board a Delta flight to Phoenix in October of last year.

Melissa Etheridge
MN Music and Radio

Melissa Etheridge contracts COVID-19, cancels Shakopee show

The show will not be rescheduled.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.13.33 AM
MN News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The 21-year-old was reportedly experiencing 'mental health challenges' and allegedly had a knife when deputies opened fire.

88 S 11th St, Minneapolis, Minnesota - April 2022 (1)
MN News

Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

It's the 56th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 11.43.15 AM
MN News

Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

Police claim the man, who had allegedly been experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday

The other drive involved in the crash, a 75-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

ATV
MN News

Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3

The crash occurred in Lake Lillian Saturday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

Responders were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 6.34.12 AM
MN News

7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle

Employees called police saying the children were stealing goods from the store.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - utility pole power line
MN News

Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan

There have been reports of disabled traffic lights and issues at local businesses.

Related

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 7.29.06 AM
MN News

Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

More rain and storms are expected Friday and Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 9.54.54 AM
MN News

Training storms dump big rain totals on southeast Minnesota

The flash flooding threat shifts further north and west Wednesday night.

flash flooding
MN Weather

Torrential rain causes flash flooding in the Twin Cities

Storms are training over the same areas, leading to big-time rain totals.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.45.33 AM
MN Weather

Excessive heat could return to Minnesota next week

Models hinting at triple digits next week.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Severe storms in South Dakota could blast into Minnesota Tuesday

Storms are blasting through northern South Dakota Tuesday mid-morning.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 12.57.57 PM
MN Weather

Where to be prepared for severe weather Saturday in Minnesota

Take a look at the latest radar simulations and lightning forecasts.