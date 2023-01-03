What to expect as snowstorm arrives in full force Tuesday

Five inches of snow piled up overnight in parts of southwestern Minnesota and freezing rain and snow is moving north-northeast on its way to the Twin Cities Tuesday morning.

The morning commute may be spared the worst, but the afternoon commute is a lock to be troublesome as the National Weather Service is expecting a band of intense snow to move through later this morning through the afternoon.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour and there is enough energy in this system that lightning strikes and thundersnow are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The storm will unfold in two phases. The first is Tuesday with freezing rain in far southern Minnesota and heavy snow elsewhere. Snow totals Tuesday are forecast to be 4-6 inches in the Twin Cities and up to a foot in southwestern Minnesota.

The second phase happens after a lull in snow Tuesday night. The storm system will be spinning through the region and more snow will develop Wednesday, and totals could rack up to 6 inches in the Twin Cities.

Put it all together and snow totals in the metro are forecast to be 7-10 inches, with 7-9 in St. Cloud and over a foot possible in Marshall and Redwood Falls.