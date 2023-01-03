Skip to main content
What to expect as snowstorm arrives in full force Tuesday

The snow will fall in two phases. Heavy stuff Tuesday and then lighter snow that could pile up quite a bit on Wednesday.

Five inches of snow piled up overnight in parts of southwestern Minnesota and freezing rain and snow is moving north-northeast on its way to the Twin Cities Tuesday morning. 

The morning commute may be spared the worst, but the afternoon commute is a lock to be troublesome as the National Weather Service is expecting a band of intense snow to move through later this morning through the afternoon. 

Snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour and there is enough energy in this system that lightning strikes and thundersnow are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.11.21 AM

The storm will unfold in two phases. The first is Tuesday with freezing rain in far southern Minnesota and heavy snow elsewhere. Snow totals Tuesday are forecast to be 4-6 inches in the Twin Cities and up to a foot in southwestern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.13.03 AM

The second phase happens after a lull in snow Tuesday night. The storm system will be spinning through the region and more snow will develop Wednesday, and totals could rack up to 6 inches in the Twin Cities. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.13.18 AM

Put it all together and snow totals in the metro are forecast to be 7-10 inches, with 7-9 in St. Cloud and over a foot possible in Marshall and Redwood Falls. 

StormTotalSnow_MPX (1)
StormTotalSnow_Metro (3)

snow, plow
MN Weather

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota

More than a foot of snow could fall over the coming days in parts of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities also set to get several inches.

Screen Shot 2020-05-25 at 2.55.00 PM
MN Food & Drink

Common Roots employees respond to its abrupt closure after unionization attempt

A fundraiser has also been launched to help workers who suddenly lost their jobs.

Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 11.59.50 AM
MN News

Watch: Scary moment as semi jackknifes on Hwy. 169 bridge

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the incident.

Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 11.02.10 AM
MN News

22-year-old shot while selling shoes near Richfield park

The shooting happened late Sunday night near Donaldson Park.

wheel-g78aa6cd65_1280
MN News

Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central MN

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Elderly father, dog die in Douglas County house fire

The man's son was treated for smoke inhalation trying to save him.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 6
MN Weather

Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible

The heaviest snow is expected Tuesday. Freezing rain could be a big issue in southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.04.40 PM
MN Food & Drink

New Eat Street food hall adds Brazilian pizza joint to its lineup

The pizza concept is the brainchild of the couple behind Bebe Zito.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot during after-hours party early on New Year's Day

It's the first homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities metro is in a winter storm warning. Mankato is in an ice storm warning.

