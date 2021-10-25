What will trick-or-treating weather be like in Minnesota?

October 25, 2021
No blizzard in sight.
Halloween is still a week away but since it's a really slow news day and it's fun to write about what might happen with the forecast, we figured it wise (sneaky, evil clickbait) to take a peak at what the weather might be like when families and kids are trick-or-treating. 

At this point, the National Weather Service says temps are expected to warm a bit Friday before we get a "pleasant late October day" on Saturday. But then a cold front could move through Saturday night and keep temps in the 40s and 50s on Halloween. 

"Lows Sunday morning will be in the 30s with lows falling below freezing for most [of the] area by Monday," the forecast discussion from the NWS Twin Cities says. 

No Halloween blizzard talk so far. 

NWS Duluth doesn't talk specifics in its forecast discussion, but it does also reference "colder temperatures later in the weekend into early next week. It also says rain and snow showers "will be possible at times with the colder air," though it's way too early to say if that'll come during or after Halloween. 

Moving to the western side of the state, the NWS Grand Forks expects "near-normal temperatures and quiet conditions" for Halloween and the start of November. 

All in all, it looks like most of Minnesota will see highs in the 40s and 50s on Halloween, though as we all know, temps will dip when the sun sets and that means it'll be a bit chillier going door-to-door in search of candy. 

Twin Cities Halloween high/low temps in recent years:

  • 2020: 55/33
  • 2019: 36/26
  • 2018: 54/37
  • 2017: 35/27
  • 2016: 58/42
  • 2015: 51/44 (0.33 inches of rain)
  • 2014: 40/26
  • 2013: 50/40 
  • 2012: 52/25
  • 2011: 50/33
  • 2010: 49/30
  • 2009: 44/35 (0.01 inches of rain)
  • 2008: 62/41
  • 2007: 62/39
  • 2006: 36/24
  • 2005: 50/38
  • 2004: 44/40
  • 2003: 40/32
  • 2002: 34/24
  • 2001: 61/49
  • 2000: 71/46
  • 1999: 68/41
  • 1998: 47/44
  • 1997: 61/32 (0.36 inches of rain)
  • 1996: 32/16
  • 1995: 40/33 (0.11 inches of rain)

And of course, there was the infamous Halloween blizzard of 1991. It was the start of a three-day snowstorm that dumped more than 28 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, and about three feet of snow in Duluth. 

