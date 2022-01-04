Whiteout conditions possible; latest snow forecast for Minnesota

Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Whiteout conditions possible as long duration snowstorm moves through Minnesota
Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.
Just how much snow is going to fall across Minnesota Tuesday through Wednesday remains a bit of a question as the storm system approaches. 

The latest guidance from the National Weather Service says 2-3 inches are expected in the Twin Cities metro area. That's slightly higher than Monday's initial NWS prediction of 1-2 inches. Higher amounts of 2-5 inches are forecast in northern Minnesota.

StormTotalSnow_MN (4)

Here's a look at the simulated future radar from the HRRR model. It shows snow moving into Minnesota from North Dakota later this afternoon, ultimately reaching the metro area well after dark and lasting through much of the day Wednesday. 

hrrr-minnesota-refc_ptype-1641297600-1641319200-1641470400-40

Tom Novak of Novak Weather and Bring Me The News expects some surprising snow totals out of this storm system, most likely in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"This is a scenario where final snow totals should be quite surprising in some locations, especially over northern Minnesota/Wisconsin," Novak said Tuesday morning. "This is due to the impressive atmospheric dynamics combined with high snow/liquid ratios which makes for a highly efficient snow production environment. Meanwhile, the light snow and flurries have the potential to linger well into the evening hours on Wednesday. On the other hand, a reason for pessimism is the lack of deep moisture as the Gulf of Mexico is NOT open for business."

What's interesting is that the HRRR model is among a number of models that are flashing potential for quite a bit more snow. In fact, the HRRR is suggesting 4-7 inches in the Twin Cities metro area. Heck, basically the entire Interstate 94 corridor has potential for 6 inches of snow, according to the HRRR. 

snku_acc.us_nc (1)

The RAP model is pushing out similar totals along and north of the I-94 corridor, including in the Twin Cities. 

snku_acc.us_nc (2)

More of the same from the NAM 3KM computer model, which is throwing down up to 5 inches in the metro. Even the American and Canadian models are tossing out higher totals (3-5 for the metro for these models). 

Novak said he won't be surprised if the NWS bumps up their totals by an inch or two and that 3-5 inches in the metro seems reasonable, while anything higher might be a bit too optimistic. 

"You're going to get totals all over the board because of the wind and light snow texture," said Novak, noting that a long duration snow event like this makes it difficult to measure a final tally. 

The entire state is currently under a winter weather advisory to account for slightly higher forecast snow accumulations in northern Minnesota and blowing snow issues elsewhere. In fact, there is concern of a ground blizzard occurring in west-central Minnesota as winds guest above 40 mph overnight into Wednesday morning. 

Tab2FileL (21)

