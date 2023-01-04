Skip to main content
Why didn't Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies on Tuesday?

Snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Tony Webster via Flickr

A choice by leaders in Minneapolis and St. Paul to not declare a snow emergency Tuesday brought scrutiny the next morning as some residents found their vehicles surrounded by plowed snow. 

City plows were out on Tuesday, but they only cleared the roadway. During snow emergencies, plows clear parking lanes, too. 

That meant many drivers who left their vehicles parked on arterial roads – which they were allowed to do as no snow emergencies were called – had to battle deep, plowed snow before going anywhere Wednesday. 

Officials from both cities say declaring a snow emergency is a multi-day process, and plow trucks were dispatched before the snow emergencies were officially announced Wednesday. 

In St. Paul, an average of four snow emergencies are declared each winter season. Wednesday's announcement marked the fourth already in the 2022-2023 season. 

A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis said snow emergencies are used primarily as a parking management tool. 

"The City continues to clear the snow as needed during a major snow event but the Snow Emergency facilitates moving cars so the full width of the streets can be cleared," the spokesperson stated. "The City’s practice is to declare a Snow Emergency at the end of a snow event to get the most out of the three-day process." 

According to the spokesperson, employees in the city's Public Works division use weather prediction models to maximize the city's snow clearing operation, with the models this week showing that Tuesday's heavy snow would be followed by another round on Wednesday.

That data, according to the spokesperson, led them to declare the snow emergency on Wednesday, rather than Tuesday.

Meanwhile in St. Paul, a Public Works official tells Bring Me The News it's a 96-hour process for the city, with preparation already taking place Monday prior to the snowfall. 

"We were tracking the storm from the beginning and had plows out on Monday, pretreating arterial or main streets throughout St. Paul," said Lisa Hiebert with St. Paul Public Works.

"On Tuesday when it started snowing, we already had plow trucks out treating and plowing arterial streets. We knew it was going to continue to snow through [Wednesday], so we made calls out for additional crews to help with the effort."

Hiebert said the goal is to continue to focus on main streets while snow falls. Side streets are cleared primarily at night. 

St. Paul only plows those side streets when a snow emergency is declared, which last happened on Dec. 21. 

"The reason a snow emergency wasn't declared [Tuesday night], plow trucks would've still been working on arterials like they were last night, but because of the continuous amount of snow coming down, our plows needed to continue replowing arterial streets because of the volume of snow, rate of the [snowfall] and the type of snow," Hiebert said, noting the heavy, wet snow falling on Wednesday makes it more difficult to plow faster.

Some residents of each city nonetheless took to social media to share their irritation with the decisions.

Another in St. Paul shared her displeasure with side streets going untouched as the snowfall continued.

According to Hiebert, St. Paul Public Works does dispatch supervisor trucks to clean up snow piles from residential side streets to the arterial main streets.

"We know it's harder to get out of those side streets and then becomes even more difficult with the ridge of snow left behind the plows," she sad. 

Snow emergencies in St. Paul also involve a multifaceted effort involving other Public Works departments.

"So I think people forget that a city isn't always staffed to a level everyone expects them to be, so we have to also call in additional staff to help with the effort," Hiebert added.

Hiebert said she recognizes that moving cars that are now surrounded by snow present a challenge. However, she said, if cars can't get out, the situation presents even more of a challenge for plows and cars left on the street during the snow emergency will face towing and ticketing.

Hiebert also noted that the level of plow service is not simply a budget issue, as some residents portray. 

"It really is the timing of it being a multi-day process, significant snowfall and our priorities are always going to be keeping the main streets safe and passable," she said. 

Minneapolis and St. Paul have their own snow emergency parking maps available online. The snow emergencies for each city will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

