Skip to main content
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?

Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?

A significant storm system is incoming, but where will it deliver a big punch?

Charles Edward Miller, via Flickr

A significant storm system is incoming, but where will it deliver a big punch?

The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. 

Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme drought from Marshall to the Twin Cities. A meager 0.24 inches of rain was recorded at MSP Airport in October, which was the sixth driest on record – and it was identical to the 0.24 inches of rain in September. 

drought monitor 10-27-22

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

Year to date, the Twin Cities is more than 10 inches of rain below normal, which is a huge deficit. Meteorological fall to date is the second driest in 149 years of record-keeping. Most rainfall deficits over the last two months are 4-5 inches below normal 

Rainfall deficits since September. 

Rainfall deficits since September. 

When we look at the blend of how much rain several different computer models are predicting for this weekend and overlay it with the driest places this fall, you can see the heaviest swath of rainfall might line up just too far to the east of the driest areas.

PRECIP GIF

Until today the models had big differences in the track of the heaviest precipitation for the incoming system, but we're seeing much better agreement in the past 24 hours. There's still a lot of shifting going on, however. Here's a look at seven different computer model solutions for total rainfall Thursday to Sunday from the overnight model runs. 

A886475C-6005-4EB1-9744-77E6399F1FCC

Southeastern Minnesota and central Wisconsin are the bullseye, though this could change. In fact, some of the latest Tuesday morning model runs are continuing a shift east, which would not be great for parched south-central Minnesota. Here's an example of the American (GFS) model from 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

6BA39E18-AECD-4CC4-975D-03FC6DEF7582

It shows a shift east of about 50 miles, which alone is the difference between 0.55 inches or 0.20 inches of rain for the Twin Cities. 

We will see two main rounds of moisture the way it looks to be shaping up. First, rain develops Thursday night along a cold front that will push out the near record high temperatures we’ll have these next couple days. Then, another round of more significant moisture develops Friday night into Saturday night, coming in from the south.

1p THU 7a SUN

The amount of moisture with this storm system will be very high. The European model shows precipitable water (the total atmospheric water content available) to be in the top 10% to even 1% from Texas through Iowa into southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

precip water rankings

So how much rain are we talking? The current, most likely outcome for the Twin Cities area is between 0.25 and 1.00 inches, quite a range due to the uncertainty. There could be parts of Iowa and southeast Minnesota or central Wisconsin that see more than 2 inches of rain. 

All of this could change however as it’s 3-5 days out yet. The biggest concern for the Twin Cities area is that we sit on the western edge of the significant precipitation and that seems to be shifting. 

A shift in the track of this system just 50 miles east or west results in a +/0 0.50" shift in the possible Twin Cities rainfall totals.

Of course, this time of year, we need to talk about possible snow. There doesn’t appear to be enough cold air to create much snow, but it is possible in the northwestern half of Minnesota where there could be periods of snow, mainly in the overnight hours. 

This is probably the most volatile variable at this point in the forecast. Plotting seven different model scenarios, most keep snowfall west, though as you can see in the upper-middle image below, the American model is an outlier with signifiant snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior. 

B06B2A2E-25B4-4E13-97C0-2C7A1E731491

This is definitely one of our better setups in a long time and something to keep your fingers crossed for. While this one storm wouldn’t eliminate the drought, it could take a huge bite out of the rainfall deficits in Minnesota. We'll keep an eye on it. 

Next Up

rain, umbrella
MN Weather

Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail?

A significant storm system is incoming, but where will it deliver a big punch?

police lights
MN News

Police: Three seriously injured in stabbing, shooting in North St. Paul

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

grass fire
MN News

Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 11.25.32 AM
MN News

Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief

Axel Henry, a 24-year department veteran, grew up in St. Paul.

MichaelLaflexMugCrowWingCoJail
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man killed daughter's boyfriend, believing she was abused

The man killed was 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 9.56.24 AM
MN News

Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

The head-on collision happened shortly before 10 p.m.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift to bring 2023 stadium tour to Minnesota

The "Eras Tour" will make a stop in Minneapolis in June.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 7.43.05 AM
MN Shopping

Best Buy releases new round of early Black Friday deals

The Minnesota-based retailer ran its first round of deals from Oct. 24-30.

JennieOChemicalLeakWI
WI News

Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, WI

Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure.

Amber Lea Pospisil
MN News

Charges: Woman was drinking bottle of Tito's before crash that killed musician

She was allegedly drunk when she struck an SUV being driven by Mark Filbrandt head-on.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul

The 16-year-old stole a Kia in St. Paul.

Related

Storm
MN Weather

Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to MN

A big storm system is expected to move into the region.

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-refc_ptype-1663048800-1664301600-1664388000-40
MN Weather

No, there will not be a September snowstorm in Minnesota

The American weather model has lost its mind and it cannot be trusted this far out.

storm
MN Weather

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

Isolated severe storms could pop in southern Minnesota.

Minneapolis, cold
MN Weather

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning

Temps won't get out of the 30s on Monday.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota

Renowned meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer is targeting southwest Minnesota.

storm
MN Weather

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-03-22 at 8.15.20 AM
MN Weather

Storm to dump rain, snow, freezing rain on Minnesota

Wintry weather will cause the most significant impacts in the Northland.

squirrel, snow
MN Weather

Another big storm is coming, but what will it deliver to Minnesota?

March is going to go out like a lion.