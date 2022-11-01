Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail?

The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.

Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme drought from Marshall to the Twin Cities. A meager 0.24 inches of rain was recorded at MSP Airport in October, which was the sixth driest on record – and it was identical to the 0.24 inches of rain in September.

Year to date, the Twin Cities is more than 10 inches of rain below normal, which is a huge deficit. Meteorological fall to date is the second driest in 149 years of record-keeping. Most rainfall deficits over the last two months are 4-5 inches below normal

Rainfall deficits since September.

When we look at the blend of how much rain several different computer models are predicting for this weekend and overlay it with the driest places this fall, you can see the heaviest swath of rainfall might line up just too far to the east of the driest areas.

Until today the models had big differences in the track of the heaviest precipitation for the incoming system, but we're seeing much better agreement in the past 24 hours. There's still a lot of shifting going on, however. Here's a look at seven different computer model solutions for total rainfall Thursday to Sunday from the overnight model runs.

Southeastern Minnesota and central Wisconsin are the bullseye, though this could change. In fact, some of the latest Tuesday morning model runs are continuing a shift east, which would not be great for parched south-central Minnesota. Here's an example of the American (GFS) model from 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It shows a shift east of about 50 miles, which alone is the difference between 0.55 inches or 0.20 inches of rain for the Twin Cities.

We will see two main rounds of moisture the way it looks to be shaping up. First, rain develops Thursday night along a cold front that will push out the near record high temperatures we’ll have these next couple days. Then, another round of more significant moisture develops Friday night into Saturday night, coming in from the south.

The amount of moisture with this storm system will be very high. The European model shows precipitable water (the total atmospheric water content available) to be in the top 10% to even 1% from Texas through Iowa into southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

So how much rain are we talking? The current, most likely outcome for the Twin Cities area is between 0.25 and 1.00 inches, quite a range due to the uncertainty. There could be parts of Iowa and southeast Minnesota or central Wisconsin that see more than 2 inches of rain.

All of this could change however as it’s 3-5 days out yet. The biggest concern for the Twin Cities area is that we sit on the western edge of the significant precipitation and that seems to be shifting.

A shift in the track of this system just 50 miles east or west results in a +/0 0.50" shift in the possible Twin Cities rainfall totals.

Of course, this time of year, we need to talk about possible snow. There doesn’t appear to be enough cold air to create much snow, but it is possible in the northwestern half of Minnesota where there could be periods of snow, mainly in the overnight hours.

This is probably the most volatile variable at this point in the forecast. Plotting seven different model scenarios, most keep snowfall west, though as you can see in the upper-middle image below, the American model is an outlier with signifiant snow along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

This is definitely one of our better setups in a long time and something to keep your fingers crossed for. While this one storm wouldn’t eliminate the drought, it could take a huge bite out of the rainfall deficits in Minnesota. We'll keep an eye on it.